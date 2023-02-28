All aTwitter: 28 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Dan Snyder asking owners to indemnify him from legal liability per @washingtonpost after:— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 27, 2023
Wilkinson: Snyder "acknowledged his personal responsibility" in toxic workplace culture
Congress: Snyder "chose to cover this up rather than seek accountability"https://t.co/U5BH838GMO
Jeeeeez! pic.twitter.com/XQdn0juiej— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 28, 2023
A source familiar with the Dan Snyder situation regarding Snyder seeking indemnification or would sue and that he asked for the Mary Jo White report to not be released says it’s not true and— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 28, 2023
“Neither are being sought as condition of sale.” @wusa9 #HTTC https://t.co/jVTvwOSliA
EXCLUSIVE: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos isn't out of the running for Washington Commanders, sources tell @FOS. But there is growing concern among NFL owners that Dan Snyder could choose to keep the team. Lots more ⤵️https://t.co/zch1vZVrmj— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 27, 2023
Report: Amazon owner Jeff Bezos is— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 27, 2023
"as interested, or more so," in buying the #Seahawks than he is the #Commanders. https://t.co/GJSExv7GGX pic.twitter.com/NQy4N9TbSP
Nuggets from Kosman's interview with Sheehan:— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) February 27, 2023
- Firtitta wants Snyder to either move forward with his $5.5b bid very soon or he's gonna walk.
- Harris having some issues wrangling investors. Isn't really a sports guy, but a "leverage buyout guy" mostly just in it for the money.… https://t.co/mMMlb46nod
Rivera had hoped to tell wentz in person while in Indy. Schedules didn’t synch. Called and told him. But there was no surprise in this move. Sam Howell is the guy for now. https://t.co/91QNRfSZdM— John Keim (@john_keim) February 27, 2023
Carson Wentz & Bobby McCain have been released. They ranked 1st & 11th in 2023 cap number for the #Commanders. Updated list.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 27, 2023
$21.4M, Jon Allen
$13M, Curtis Samuel
$12.5M, Charles Leno
$12.4M, Chase Roullier
$11.6M, Kendall Fuller
$11.5M, Montez Sweat
$11M, Terry McLaurin
Some day it would be fun to take OTC career earnings and divide them by some career metric (DYAR, AV, etc.) to see some of the most and least cost efficient players in NFL history.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 27, 2023
I doubt that Carson Wentz would come out well in this ratio. https://t.co/aAlMvAbl6g
McCain was a much better player than #Commanders fans gave him credit for. Did a great job adjusting mid-season from FS to nickel too. But at FS, Darrick Forrest came on nicely last year and rookie Percy Butler flashed potential there too. Imagine they want a true nickel https://t.co/wywBUHVxvw— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 27, 2023
Commanders DE Chase Young saw Dr. James Andrews in recent weeks for a checkup and got very positive feedback about his recovery from knee surgery, per source. A good (and necessary) step as the Commanders decide on his fifth-year contract option.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 27, 2023
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 27, 2023
Chad Ryland, Kicker, Maryland
The 3 defenses with the lowest rate of forcing three and outs last season all come from the NFC North pic.twitter.com/z4EGeBSgZO— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) February 27, 2023
Troy Vincent said committee discussed QB push/sneak at length. Will revisit the topic at later meeting next month. Some argued it should be allowed and anticipate more offensive plays springing from it.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023
Committee will get health and safety briefing tomorrow -- rise in diagnosed concussions for QB sure to be a topic, concussions on special teams play and the hip drop tackle. Big question on hip drop tackle: could a referee see it in real time without replay?— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023
Committee also discussed sideline hits -- when is a runner considered out (thus potentially drawing unnecessary roughness) or still in field of play. If runner has 2 feet in the white, that is out, anything else, including 1 foot in bounds, other in the air, is still a live run.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023
Some interesting data: QB usage highest in NFL history -- record number of designed QB runs, record number of sneaks, 2nd most QB scrambles in league history. Perhaps related -- all time high 69 starting QBs used because of rotation or injury.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023
More interesting data points: fewer deep passes are being thrown, second fewest INTs per game in league history, and more balls being thrown away. Also, more conservative play in the 1st and 3rd quarters, rushing more and fewer downfield shots.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023
Finally, scoring was down this year: 43.8 points per game, lowest in last 5 years. For comparison, it was 49.6 in 2020.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023
NFL health and safety officials are recommending expanded use of Guardian Caps by players this summer, the league's Jeff Miller said. That means players at more position groups wearing the caps for a longer period during teams' training camps.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 27, 2023
The NFL competition committee could once again look into an onside kick alternative that would give teams the chance to maintain possession with a 4th-and-15 play. The proposal has had growing support in recent years and it’s being used in the XFL. Discussions will continue.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 27, 2023
The NFL competition committee is expected to have discussions about the third QB rule, which would allow teams to have an emergency QB in uniform (a 47th active player) on gamedays, in case of a worst case scenario situation (like the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game).— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 27, 2023
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 27, 2023
Ryan Hayes, Offensive Tackle, Michigan
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 27, 2023
K.J. Henry, Edge/Defensive End, Clemson
2023 draft capital as of now pic.twitter.com/DPv903LZS3— Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) February 27, 2023
TRADE DOWN!— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) February 27, 2023
“Looking at it,” McShay says, “I have 14 guys I legitimately feel like are first-rounders.”
“To me, the difference between pick 12 and pick 40 is not much,” Jeremiah adds. “Get to that point, and it's just preference.” https://t.co/DkLAsmVP4r
Meanwhile, Florida QB Anthony Richardson plans to throw and do all testing and drills, per source. A showcase for the physically gifted Richardson, who has a chance to rise through the pre-draft process. https://t.co/mTgq6sANxa— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2023
There are 1,920 players on NFL rosters currently who posted a #RAS.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 27, 2023
Of those, 81.35% are rated 5.00 or above, with only 18.65% rated below average.
A whopping 45.21% are above 8.00, in that elite range for athletic ability when compared to their peers. pic.twitter.com/t3OPsFyYxN
So if anyone ever asks "Does that stuff even matter?" in regards to athletic testing, the answer is a deafening, booming cry of "YES, OBVIOUSLY" pic.twitter.com/q29we9Zyds— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 27, 2023
The average #RAS for a player on an NFL roster is 7.16.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 27, 2023
Teams value this stuff. It should never be the entirety of your evaluation process, but frankly if you're omitting it entirely from your evaluations you're making a massive, entirely avoidable mistake.
Not surprisingly, LB and DE have the highest percentage of elite athletes on rosters. That makes sense.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 27, 2023
Third place? Center. The least correlative position to NFL success, but teams go out of their way to get the top athletes. More than 50% of NFL centers are elite athletes! pic.twitter.com/v8SXsutzlR
Also not surprising, QB has the lowest percentage of elite tier athletes on rosters.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 27, 2023
But second lowest percentage?
Tight End.
Yes, the position with one of the highest correlations to NFL success.
Here's a chart. You guys like charts, right? Does a good job of illustrating the kind of numbers we're talking about.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 27, 2023
If testing didn't matter, that red would be right about 50% all the way across. pic.twitter.com/zsrv1m74pL
Shit's gone too far. pic.twitter.com/3UQ4bknivs— jamie (@gnuman1979) February 26, 2023
