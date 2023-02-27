Washington Roster Moves: DB Bobby McCain will be released

The Washington Commanders are releasing CB Bobby McCain per Adam Schefter. The roster move will save the team$2.32 million(Pre-June 1st) or $4.42 million(Post-June 1st) against the cap this year. McCain had one more year on his contract, along with three void years.

McCain was released by the Miami Dolphins on May 6, 2021, and signed by the Washington Football Team on May 17, 2021. He signed a 2-year, $11 million extension the following year. McCain has played all over Washington’s secondary during his two years with the team, playing CB, slot corner, and safety. He has played in all 17 games both seasons, and started 16 games each year.

Washington’s pair of young safeties, Kamren Curl and Darrick Forrest, took over the secondary last season, which moved McCain to the slot. Percy Butler was drafted in the 5th round last year, giving the team another young safety to develop behind their starting duo. Washington’s cornerback depth has a few more question marks, with Danny Johnson set to enter free agency, and a pair of young, inexperienced CBs(Rachad Wildgoose, Tariq Castro-Fields) further down the depth chart.

Kendall Fuller is entering the last year of his deal, and fellow starter Benjamin St-Juste has dealt with injuries in both of his seasons with the team. Cornerback has been heavily mocked to the Commanders this year in the 1st round, and there should be several good options to choose from.