Could Henry To’oTo’o Solve the Commanders’ Coverage Problems at Linebacker?

Henry To’oto’o, LB

School: University of Alabama | Conference: Southeastern Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Junior | Age: 22 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’2” 225 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd round

Player Comparison: Shorter C.J. Moseley / Christian Kirksey

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table Tackles Def Int Fumbles Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF *2019 Tennessee SEC FR LB 13 33 39 72 5.0 0.5 0 0 0 2 1 0 2020 Tennessee SEC SO LB 9 41 27 68 7.5 1.0 1 32 32.0 1 2 0 0 Career Tennessee 74 66 140 12.5 1.5 1 32 32.0 1 4 1 0 View Original Table

Generated 2/26/2023. Provided by CFB at Sports Reference Generated 2/26/2023.

Defense & Fumbles Table Tackles Def Int Fumbles Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF *2021 Alabama SEC JR LB 15 52 59 111 7.5 4.0 0 0 0 1 0 1 *2022 Alabama SEC SR LB 13 45 49 94 8.0 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Career Alabama 97 108 205 15.5 6.5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 View Original Table

Generated 2/26/2023. Provided by CFB at Sports Reference Generated 2/26/2023.

Player Overview

Henry To’oto’o (pronounced TOE-OH TOE-OH) was a highly scouted 4-star prospect out of De La Salle High School (Ca.) where he mainly played linebacker and some time at running back. He chose to play for Tennessee over other major programs and started as a true freshman for the Volunteers. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2018 and Second Team All-SEC in 2019 his two seasons with Tennessee. He then transferred to Alabama after his sophomore season.

To’oto’o continued to perform at a highly recognized level, earning Second Team All-SEC again in 2021 with 113 tackles and First Team All-SEC honors in 2022 with 94 tackles.

Henry To’oto’o is a fast, instinctive tackling machine. He uses his athleticism, mind, and agility to cover plenty of ground for the Crimson Tide defense. Henry is also comfortable as a communicator, making sure his teammates are in position. He’s a scheme-versatile middle linebacker, able to play in the 4-3 or 4-2-5 formation..

Where To’oto’o needs to improve is getting off the blocks from offensive linemen and tight ends that reach him in the second level. As consistent of a tackler he is, he has also shown to whiff at times when tackling the runner. He could add more muscle to his lean frame.

Strengths

Great athleticism and moves well laterally.

Tackles well in the open field.

Mirrors runners well in lanes.

Defends in pass coverage consistently. Can cover RBs, TEs, and WRs.

Great leadership, consistently organizing the defense.

Good instincts and reaction skills

Scheme-versatile

Weaknesses

Does not come off blocks well.

Inconsistent when defending the run.

Can lose track of receivers in the midst of plays

Occasionally whiffs on tackles

Lacks strength to anchor.

Needs to be more physical.

Let’s See His Work

Henry To’oto’o number is #10

Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o quickly identifying the screen pass and shutting it down. pic.twitter.com/BtcGIY4IcZ — Mase Riney (@caliking49er17) February 22, 2023

Very good play by Alabama ILB Henry To'oTo'o to initially read run, evade the LG getting to the next level, then cleanly tackle the RB before he can get up field pic.twitter.com/aEIHOxRb4p — Garret (@FBallAnalysisYT) February 25, 2023

This rep from Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o is fantastic! pic.twitter.com/jOLUYAWrFn — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 24, 2023

Watch: Full postgame press conference with #Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o: pic.twitter.com/LIhP9lrNkI — Joey Blackwell (@BlackwellSports) October 16, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

Middle linebacker was the weakest position group for the Commanders. It could be argued Washington lacked enough depth and talent to field enough linebackers for a 4-3 base defense and opted into 4-2-5 formation. Regardless of which formation Del Rio and Rivera decides, Washington is in dire need of depth and talent which they may address in free agency as well as the draft.

At the moment, only Jamin Davis is projected to return as a starter in 2023 and Cole Holcomb will be a free agent next month. The depth behind Holcomb is subpar. Looking at the players’ skill sets, the Commanders need at least one linebacker that can be used in pass coverage situations. Even in a situational usage, this is where Henry To’oto’o can contribute to the Commanders in his rookie season. He would need to bulk up and improve his tackling discipline before he can become a full time starter. With the Commanders, To’oto’o would be a rotational linebacker in his first few seasons before hopefully developing into a starter.