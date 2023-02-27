The Commanders Should Hope Alex Forsyth Continues to Fly Under the Radar

Alex Forsyth, C

School: Oregon | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 24

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 312 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-7th Round

Player Comparison: Ryan Kelly

Player Overview

Oregon native Alex Forsyth was a talented offensive lineman in high school. He was one of the top players in the entire state and pursued by just about every program on the West Coast. He ultimately decided to stay in Oregon and play for the Ducks. Forsyth saw limited snaps at both guard spots and right tackle his first two seasons. In his third year, Forsyth became the full-time center and locked down the position over the next three seasons. He finished this season on the All-Pac-12 second team.

Strengths

Quick off the snap and works up to the second level

Excellent puller, reaches targets quickly, locates and sustain blocks

Strong enough to handle power rushes with good anchor

Uses good leverage to turn defenders and open run lanes

Responsible for making protection calls

Weaknesses

Does not generate a lot of power as a run blocker

Defenders dispose of him when he plays off-balance

Despite quickness, sometimes beat by speed rushers

Let’s see his work

Alex Forsyth and the rest if that line couldn't have done a better job here pic.twitter.com/ZjHvFdv6hO — Matt (@ZazzyJets) September 11, 2021

Oregon Center Alex Forsyth last season:



408 Pass Block Snaps

1 Pressure Allowed pic.twitter.com/kaQJLqtyBH — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 16, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders need help along the offensive line, but the center position has had consistently good play when Chase Roullier is healthy. Unfortunately, he has missed significant time the past two seasons. Those who have filled in for him have struggled to provide his level of play. Forsyth, at the very least, would provide a quality option behind Roullier and may eventually replace him. Forsyth has taken snaps at both guard spots and right tackle, so he could help out elsewhere along the line if Roullier remains healthy. He’ll need to get stronger to play in a power scheme, but would be ideal if Eric Bieniemy implements more zone-blocking schemes. He should be on the Commanders short list of prospects if he’s available on Day 3.