All aTwitter: 27 February 2023

Rick Snider’s Washington isn’t getting cold feet over Washington Commanders sale. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/oLBYOE9qmE— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 25, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington runs down different parts of a coming Washington Commanders sale. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/KCZCX3wqq3— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 26, 2023
FWIW, I think the pressure is sufficient where Snyder will sell. But if there's an out—and not getting his price could be that out—then nothing's guaranteed.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 25, 2023
Also, Washington isn't the only team Jeff Bezos has been linked to. Some believe he'd be fine waiting for Seattle. https://t.co/sg75comxoO
NEW: Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire owner of the NBA's Houston Rockets and Landry's hospitality and entertainment, is involved in the bidding for the Commanders, from @NickiJhabvala and me.... https://t.co/MZAWPdwGYD— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 26, 2023
I promise when I get something newsworthy, it’ll be up on @FOS as soon as possible, even on a day off like today. I will have a story tomorrow AM that breaks down everything to this point. Wasn’t trying to be cryptic; it’s just that the sale process is about to enter a new stage. pic.twitter.com/O1ZCJAuszy— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 26, 2023
There’s one thing I’ve learned from covering this stuff: Somebody could be out one day and back in the next.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 26, 2023
Talking to one source last night who said that you'd have to have a net worth of around $30B to buy the Commanders outright. Now, that number would come down if you have other uber rich folks in your ownership group, but one person needs to have around $2B liquid to buy the team.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 26, 2023
Behind the scenes of Eric Bieniemy's first day as a Commander— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 25, 2023
Eric Bieniemy is the new #Commanders offensive coordinator and met the media today — what can we expect and do we even know who’ll be his QB in 2023?#NFL #NFLCombine #NFLFreeAgency #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/G6ytGjeqw4— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 23, 2023
Guess this is some good news pic.twitter.com/ATCkWBv8nB— Omar Ⓔ (@TAOShinaishin) February 26, 2023
Talking w @PFTCommenter about Commanders sale news: "Bezos knows he truly has F You money...He doesnt have to play by anybody else's rules....He doesnt go through all these motions to be told 'no, youre not buying this team'"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 24, 2023
More from @PFTCommenter : "I like Sam Howell and want to see him play, but it seems like Ron isnt that invested in Howell. He wouldnt play him last year when it mattered and now it seems like a big dice roll"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 24, 2023
Spoke with Ron Rivera last week and the Commanders coach is optimistic about Sam Howell as QB1 and added they'd like to get Taylor Heinicke or another veteran as backup QB https://t.co/Kyis5d3ZH1— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 26, 2023
The Commanders met with the following player at the HBCU Combine (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 26, 2023
Andrew Farmer, Edge/Defensive End, Lane College
The Commanders met with the following player at the Hula Bowl (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 26, 2023
Christopher Brooks, BYU, Running Back
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 25, 2023
Dee Winters, Linebacker, TCU
Not hyperbole to say Dalton Kincaid has some of the best ball skills I've ever seen from a TE prospect— Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 26, 2023
- 2 drops on 108 catchable last two seasons
- 16/27 in contested situations
Legit 1st Round talent at a position I don't often advocate for that early pic.twitter.com/Ju1RPtJJpO
While in Southern California for offseason training, Cole Turner takes time from his schedule to visit the LAPD Pacific Division Junior Cadet Program. @JPFinlayNBCS @galix70 @DelaneyAlix @mayorturner83 pic.twitter.com/9hapV7q1G6— Mark-Antonio Grant (@mgxnj) February 25, 2023
Veteran CB Byron Jones, still under contract with the Dolphins, seems to indicate his career is over; "I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game." https://t.co/R1izQYFW0m— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 25, 2023
At the 2015 Combine, CB @TheByronJones set the record for the standing long jump at 12 feet 3 inches.— NFL (@NFL) February 25, 2023
: 2023 #NFLCombine begins March 2nd on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/7a9CYFQ3aJ
Is Daniel Jones really going to get the $45M per year that he reportedly wants from the Giants?— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 24, 2023
We asked former #NFL executive @AndrewBrandt today:#NFLFreeAgency #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/bVIBGscnLB
Three things here ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 26, 2023
1) Teams save money not traveling coaches.
2) This is a consequence of the NFL loading up the calendar, where there's a lot for staffs to get to in a shorter amount of time.
3) Some teams don't want their coaches networking in Indy. https://t.co/kAxfszbRlx
Washington <——> Kansas City https://t.co/aiZI66deDI— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 26, 2023
most expensive offenses last 4 years:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 26, 2023
1. IND - $409M
2. DAL - $407M
3. GB - $404M
4. TB - $400M
5. CLE - $393M
6. LV - $387M
7. TEN -$385M
8. LAC - $378M
9. WAS - $363M
10. SF - $357M
bottom-5:
28. CAR - $293M
29. MIA - $279M
30. PIT - $275M
31. DEN - $265M
32. BAL - $273M
Washington Commanders #RAS Team Page https://t.co/lyqp0otdAd— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 26, 2023
Fabian Moreau was drafted with pick 81 of round 3 in the 2017 draft class. He scored a 9.98 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 4 out of 1292 CB from 1987 to 2017. https://t.co/0b1TVzZmyc #RAS pic.twitter.com/YzAmVutynr— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 26, 2023
At a time when questions still linger about the football future of OBJ, remember this -- he's currently a free agent, and he can sign with any team, at any time. https://t.co/iz8nzbVXRV— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 26, 2023
NFL Competition Comm. wrapped up first day of meetings at the Combine. One team has proposed making roughing the passer reviewable by replay. Committee will discuss tomorrow, early indication is little appetite in the room for making it reviewable.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023
Committee looked at 80 plays of roughing the passer, found only 3 questionable. Big convo: sling vs. slam. Slam is problematic -- when a defender picks up the QB in the air and slams him on the ground. Slinging is more considered the natural progression.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023
Washington D.C. has an undefeated pro football team again.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 26, 2023
The @XFLDefenders are 2-0 to start the season!
