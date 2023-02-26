Is There a Place on the Commanders for DeMarvion Overshown?

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

School: Texas | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’2” / 220 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-4th Round

Player Comparison: Telvin Smith

College Statistics

Player Overview

One of the best football players in Texas and one of the best safeties in the country, DeMarvion Overshown was a highly sought after four-star prospect. He decided to stay home and play for the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and LSU. Overshown started his career at Texas in the secondary, showing strides from his first year to the second. An injury in his second year limited the number of games he played. It was after this that the team decided to switch Overshown to linebacker. He rewarded the decision with impressive play statistically. Overshown has increased his tackling production each year since. He finished his career with first team All-Big 12 Honors.

Strengths

Long arms help break up passes and secure tackles

Very good athleticism for the position

Excellent A-Gap blitzer

Handles coverage assignments well in man and zone

Offers positional versatility as a former safety

Weaknesses

Light for LB; needs to get stronger to get off blocks

Needs to wrap up consistently when tackling

Improved instincts would allow him to make most of athleticism

Difficulty navigating the line of scrimmage on the way to ball carriers

Let’s see his work

DeMarvion Overshown is playing like an all-conference LB this season. This was on back to back plays to start the game. pic.twitter.com/BftpMCJHfU — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) October 17, 2022

How he fits on the Commanders

DeMarvion Overshown’s calling card at linebacker is his athleticism at the position. Improving his instincts would allow him to play the position even faster. If he can do this while also getting stronger, he should be a good starting linebacker in the NFL. In Washington, I think he’d have a similar trajectory to Jamin Davis for better or for worse. Overshown’s background at safety may also allow him to play buffalo nickel if Kam Curl is injured or does not re-sign with the team after next season. If the team addresses immediate needs in free agency, Overshown is an intriguing defender that could offer positional flexibility to the Commanders.