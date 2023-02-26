 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is There a Place on the Commanders for DeMarvion Overshown?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
/ new
Louisiana Monroe v Texas Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

School: Texas | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’2” / 220 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-4th Round

Player Comparison: Telvin Smith

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
*2018 Texas Big 12 FR DB 1 0 1 1 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
*2019 Texas Big 12 SO DB 5 17 1 18 7.0 2.0 1 0 0.0 0 3 0 1
*2020 Texas Big 12 JR LB 10 32 28 60 8.0 1.0 2 29 14.5 0 7 1 2
2021 Texas Big 12 SR LB 11 38 36 74 5.5 2.0 0 0 0 2 2 0
*2022 Texas Big 12 SR LB 12 49 47 96 10.0 4.0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0
Career Texas 136 113 249 30.5 9.0 3 29 9.7 0 17 3 0 0 3
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 2/23/2023.

Player Overview

One of the best football players in Texas and one of the best safeties in the country, DeMarvion Overshown was a highly sought after four-star prospect. He decided to stay home and play for the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and LSU. Overshown started his career at Texas in the secondary, showing strides from his first year to the second. An injury in his second year limited the number of games he played. It was after this that the team decided to switch Overshown to linebacker. He rewarded the decision with impressive play statistically. Overshown has increased his tackling production each year since. He finished his career with first team All-Big 12 Honors.

Strengths

  • Long arms help break up passes and secure tackles
  • Very good athleticism for the position
  • Excellent A-Gap blitzer
  • Handles coverage assignments well in man and zone
  • Offers positional versatility as a former safety

Weaknesses

  • Light for LB; needs to get stronger to get off blocks
  • Needs to wrap up consistently when tackling
  • Improved instincts would allow him to make most of athleticism
  • Difficulty navigating the line of scrimmage on the way to ball carriers

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

DeMarvion Overshown’s calling card at linebacker is his athleticism at the position. Improving his instincts would allow him to play the position even faster. If he can do this while also getting stronger, he should be a good starting linebacker in the NFL. In Washington, I think he’d have a similar trajectory to Jamin Davis for better or for worse. Overshown’s background at safety may also allow him to play buffalo nickel if Kam Curl is injured or does not re-sign with the team after next season. If the team addresses immediate needs in free agency, Overshown is an intriguing defender that could offer positional flexibility to the Commanders.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...