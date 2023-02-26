All aTwitter: 26 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Dan Snyder has barred Jeff Bezos from bidding on the Commanders, a person briefed on the sale process confirmed to @TheAthletic. Meanwhile, activity with the sale process has "ramped up" as Bezos ponders a bid, per sources. From me and @KaplanSportsBiz: https://t.co/cnL9txFzJ8— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 25, 2023
Today's Athletic article confirmed that Snyder won't give financials to Bezos, but that the sale process is "ramping up".@BenStandig wrote it and cites sources, so it should be credible.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 26, 2023
I believe this is what’s being said. I believe this is what’s happening. I will not believe Snyder will actually exclude the highest bidder until this thing is done.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) February 25, 2023
He’s been a petty, dumb man but he’s been a petty, dumb man who loves money. https://t.co/UMIb024JKD
I believe the “Bezos is benched” bullshit has been leaked to make him come with a bigger bid. Dan’s not getting the offers he wants, so they’re trying to dare Bezos into coming with at least $6B. Not 100% sure of course, but that’s what I’d bet on.— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) February 25, 2023
This makes a lot of sense to me. The idea that it’s all coming out the day after he takes the first public step to buy the team is so transparently not on the level.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) February 25, 2023
Not sure what “level” is here, but two reports from right-leaning, gossipy type publications seems not it.
It’s funny following this sale at the same time as the sale of Man Utd. Glazers doing exactly the same thing that Snyder is doing. Both in the past week have put out reports that “maybe they won’t sell” and “offers aren’t high enough”. It’s all negotiation tactics to me— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 25, 2023
I don’t buy this whole Snyder blocking Bezos thing. We’re not talking about a couple thousand dollars on a Facebook marketplace purchase, this is billions of dollars & I don’t think some realize how much money that actually is. I believe if Bezos really wants this team, it’s his.— ChiefWFTCommander (@4littleindians_) February 25, 2023
We're also talking about one of the most petty, vindictive tyrants in modern history.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) February 25, 2023
they mic'd up Eric Bieniemy while he was meeting players and he did the Key and Peele thing lol pic.twitter.com/AowIgkriPd— Daniel (@dshif) February 25, 2023
Lamar Jackson reportedly had no input in the hiring of offensive coordinator Todd Monken. https://t.co/2eXeXGsmxo— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 25, 2023
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 25, 2023
Dee Winters, Linebacker, TCU
This article should be required reading for anyone who hears about and considers the June 1 designation as a possible transaction for any player.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 26, 2023
There always seems to be regular misunderstanding about this every offseason. https://t.co/tGA6S9eIQR
Looking over my draft trade notes, I saw something that could hypothetically delay the official release of the draft order:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 25, 2023
The round of a pick sent from the Jaguars to the Falcons hinges on whether Calvin Ridley is reinstated by a certain date.
Anyone know what that date is?
