Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Commanders players are fired up to have Bieniemy as their new OC

“He’s a champion, a multiple time champion,” McLaurin said. “He knows what it takes to get to the mountaintop, and that’s what we’re all chasing.”

Four Commanders entering 2023 offseason on a short leash

Five takeaways from Eric Bieniemy’s introductory press conference

Eric Bieniemy on Sam Howell: ‘Sam has some stuff to him’

“I had an opportunity to evaluate him coming out, and I thought the kid, he’s a heck of a player, a heck of a competitor,” Bieniemy said. “Still going through the evaluation process…..Sam has some stuff to him, but you always want to create competition. One thing I have to admit, I watched that last game he played [against the Cowboys], I saw that flex, and it got me fired up.”

How Eric Bieniemy could look to use WR Jahan Dotson

Stanford QB coach Tavita Pritchard expected to land on Commanders’ staff

Out are Jim Hostler and Drew Terrell. The two names who interviewed with Washington earlier this week were Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis and Stanford quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.

Jeff Bezos benched from Washington Commanders sale as bids come up short: sources

Bezos, who’s worth more than $100 billion, was prevented by Snyder from entering the private auction though the Amazon founder wanted to participate, sources said.

What does the Commanders’ running back position look like ahead of free agency and the NFL draft?

Eric Bieniemy Chats With NFL Now | Commanders New Offensive Coordinator & Assistant Head Coach