All aTwitter: 25 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

We have signed LB David Mayo and RB Jonathan Williams to one-year contract extensions for the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/yq69QftJgL — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 24, 2023

What I’ve heard all along is if/when Bezos decides to get involved it could be a wrap. Obviously he can outbid everyone. Same as WalMart in Denver. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2023

IF this story is all true (sorry, it has to be an if because these stories have been all over the place) -- Dandy Dan is more spiteful than we all know already. Take the damn $ Dan, unless this was all a ruse. So many have slurped up all of these reports.https://t.co/SpyDf9MCcG — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 25, 2023

#GrantAndDanny now: We're joined now by @CGasparino, who's reporting that Snyder wants $6B to sell and the NFL wants Bezos to be the guy.



Listen live: https://t.co/WqJ1XNO6zY. pic.twitter.com/k0uaGi0MWx — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 24, 2023

Rivera says Dan Snyder was supportive throughout OC search, said “just make sure you get the right guy” pic.twitter.com/OSUa4d8gss — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2023

Commanders introduce Eric Bieniemy as Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator. My colleague @barnardfox5dc says Dan & Tanya Snyder we’re not there today and indicated their reserved parking spaces were empty. Bieniemy didn’t mention Snyder’s when talking about hiring process. pic.twitter.com/djw5ZCsnuI — David Kaplan (@DKaplanFox5DC) February 23, 2023

I still need to know Bieniemy’s fullback thoughts. — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 23, 2023

Guess Matsko is sticking around under Bieniemy. Interesting. https://t.co/0VUD0mvyPt — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 23, 2023

Crying at "Hail Commanders" — Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) February 23, 2023

Did I say that right? — Ss (@THESTALLGOD) February 23, 2023

The Chiefs offense was very effective at running the ball over the last several seasons even though they don't major in it.



KC ranked 8th, 7th, 12th, 20th and 6th over the past 5 years. That's an average finish of 10th in the NFL in yds-per-play. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 23, 2023

I really think many of y’all are reading this the wrong way. Jason isn’t saying he thinks EB, like the rest of us, sees the sale as a good thing. He’s saying EB sees the transition they’ve made since Jason came aboard. Listen to his comments on the @WFTPod yesterday. You’ll see. pic.twitter.com/uOoMZ9m9FI — Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) February 24, 2023

I don’t want you to be right but after listening I think you’re right . Welp, back to the drawing board. — Marshall (@EstCommand) February 24, 2023

Refresh my memory. How did that game turn out? https://t.co/EFqPBF0SxX — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) February 24, 2023

When is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?



The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 27 to March 6.



All you need to know about the Combine:https://t.co/xhSvUlo3nM — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 24, 2023

The room in which Aaron Rodgers spent his time is a partially underground, Hobbit-like structure with 300 square feet of space, devoid of light, with a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat on the floor, via @Xuan_Thai:https://t.co/g5iDDeOmBV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

#NFLRumors: The #Patriots are excpected to release TE Jonnu Smith before the start of free agency.



Smith is the 2nd highest-paid TE in 2023. pic.twitter.com/nbfqlmCI2p — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 24, 2023

Bombshell: Russell Wilson asked #Seahawks ownership to fire coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider last year, sources told @TheAthletic



The team instead traded him to the #Broncos https://t.co/p6F8s9YFly pic.twitter.com/tLKOlQYFTX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 24, 2023

"He was a father figure to me" https://t.co/e2AUS3rlnk — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 25, 2023

NFL veteran QB Davis Webb, who spent last season backing up Daniel Jones, is being hired as the Broncos’ QB coach, per sources. The 28-year-old Webb now will be coaching the 34-year-old Russell Wilson in his first NFL coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

Cringiest video of all time? pic.twitter.com/opPeFpNISP — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 24, 2023

Russell Wilson's five-year, $245 million contract extension doesn't even BEGIN until the 2024 season. Thank the football gods everyday that he preferred the Broncos over the #Commanders. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 24, 2023

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that Derek Carr is seeking $35 million per year in his upcoming free agent contract: https://t.co/oYOKifUw8X — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) February 24, 2023

The biggest blow to Daniel Jones' negotiating power so far imo https://t.co/4wZMUpbcMe — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 24, 2023

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: Don’t worry about Daniel Jones’ desired price tag on Feb. 24. Worry if there’s too big of a spread between his and the #Giants’ on March 7 and beyond. pic.twitter.com/q0iBDFakPe — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 24, 2023

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be "costly" as a free-agent, per @JFowlerESPN



"He wants a contract that measure with his skill-set and ability."



The report adds teams around the league view him as the 3rd option after Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers.https://t.co/h7EGLVwpKn pic.twitter.com/XtFgIEwzS8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 24, 2023

For the third time, Lamar Jackson's camp has leaked to someone at ESPN that the Ravens offered only $133M fully guaranteed. For the third time, other key information regarding the offer was omitted. https://t.co/9HMoKm0ghQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 24, 2023

.@TomPelissero discusses the trade talks the Rams have been having about the six-time Pro Bowler CB Jalen Ramsey. (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/JMdiCN1IsD — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 25, 2023

The #Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks.



Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space. pic.twitter.com/vTYlX7nn5B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2023

Ramsey has the 2nd highest cash salary among cornerbacks in 2023. May not be the easiest to trade especially if teams think there is a chance he could be released. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 25, 2023

We have promoted Matt Nagy to Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/bxVze329HJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 24, 2023

Not only is this free agent class full of reasonable running backs, but the lower rounds of the draft are FULL of reasonable running backs who come far cheaper.



How much better than "reasonable" do you have to think Robinson is to take him high up? https://t.co/NmW8oV4fC0 — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) February 24, 2023

The 2023 compensatory picks could be released today, if there's a reversion to the previous recent practice of having them known before the combine starts, so teams have full awareness of their draft capital.



But it could still be a week or two away—we shall see! — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 24, 2023

“You blamed the ryegrass for the cause of that disaster, BULLSHIT!…In 27 years of using ryegrass, I only spend $1,000 on the field, now we’re spending $800,000 and give the players a horseshit field?! That’s Bullshit.”



- George Toma on Ed Mangan.



https://t.co/PF40LED4Wt pic.twitter.com/UVRY2lPX5Z — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 24, 2023

The Greatest College Football Player Of The 21st Century - For Every School pic.twitter.com/GrVaf2rWDj — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) February 23, 2023

.@TheSFIA: The percentage of Americans who reported doing no physical activities at all decreased over five years pic.twitter.com/REBMQDAyn1 — Sportico (@Sportico) February 23, 2023

What a car crash is like at different speeds pic.twitter.com/EsYAHbEmUn — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 23, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop