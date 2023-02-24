Cody Mauch Would Bring Toughness and Athleticism to the Commanders’ OL

Cody Mauch, OL

School: North Dakota State University | Conference: Missouri Valley Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Junior | Age: 24 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’5” 305 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Mid 2nd-3rd round

Player Comparison: Alex Cappa

Player Overview

Following in the footsteps of other recently drafted FCS linemen like Trevor Penning, Cole Strange, and Braxton Jones in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cody Mauch is looking to become the next in line to carry the torch in 2023. From Hankinson High School (North Dakota), Mauch was a three-year starter who played numerous positions, including tight end, quarterback, and defensive end. Upon joining the Bisons, Mauch bulked up from a tight end prospect to play on the offensive line, redshirting his first two seasons (2017, 2018).

Mauch did not get significant playing time until 2019 where he played 15 games taking snaps at tight end, tackle, and guard. Since 2020, Mauch played 39 consecutive snaps, 37 at left tackle, and 2 at right tackle. In 2021 and 2022, he only allowed one QB sack.

In 2020, Mauch earned Second Team All-MVFC honors and First Team All-MVFC honors in 2021. In addition, Mauch earned First team AP FCS All-American honors.

Cody Mauch has dominated at the FCS level as a left tackle. Mauch makes up for his below-average arm length and small stature for a tackle with speed, lateral agility, and hustle. His draft stock will be reliant on his performance and interviews in the NFL Combine and pro day.

Strengths

Impressive speed and athleticism for the position.

Sustains blocks at the first and second level

Well versed in gap and zone blocking scheme

Great lateral agility

Communicates well in blitz pickups

Blocks with a mean streak

Weaknesses

Below average arm length for the position (32 inch arm length)

Needs better hand placement in pass protection. Leads to holding penalties

Can struggle when defenders get into his chest.

Older prospect (24 years old Week 1)

Let’s See His Work

(Cody Mauch’s number is #70)

Cody Mauch having himself a Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/sVwQlDPlTI — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) February 2, 2023

Cody Mauch matched up with Jared Verse here. Mauch has struggled with power rushers. Verse lands inside hands first and pushes Mauch into the pocket. Mauch is able to re-anchor late and fight off the bull rush. Good work to slow the rush, but the hands need more pop. pic.twitter.com/k2mIe6x1jM — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 21, 2023

Cody Mauch can MOVE. Explodes out of his stance, gets to the second level under control, latches on the LB, and drives the LB to the ground to finish the play. Combination of athletic ability and physicality. pic.twitter.com/DsUlFLGn2p — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 21, 2023

Senior Bowl Interview

Excerpts from an Interview with The Draft Network

What are you looking to prove to NFL general managers, coaching staffs, and scouts in attendance in Mobile? Cody Mauch: I’m looking to prove that football is football. It doesn’t matter what level you play at. If you can play football, you can play football anywhere. I’m excited to prove that at the Senior Bowl. I’m going to compete against some of the best athletes in the nation. Coming from a division like the FCS, I need to prove that I can do it anywhere. You’ve played a ton of left tackle, but some see you kicking inside to guard at the next level. Which position do you see yourself playing in the NFL? Cody Mauch: I’m not sure where I see myself in all honesty. I’ll prepare to play any position across the offensive line. I’ll be fine with wherever they decide my best fit is. Obviously, I’m a little more comfortable with tackle at this point given the amount of reps I have at the position. Like I said though, I’ll be ready to play wherever I’m needed. Do you see yourself playing in a zone-based scheme at the next level? You’ve had some success running outside zone at North Dakota State. Cody Mauch: I could definitely see that, yeah. We’ve done a lot of that [zone] here at North Dakota State. I’ll run whatever scheme, but that’s what we’ve been executing at NDSU for a while now. I’m very comfortable with zone. I can see myself playing in a similar system at the next level. Those are excellent choices. If you could sit down and pick the brain of any offensive linemen in the NFL, who would you choose and why? Cody Mauch: If we were talking past tense, I’d say Joe Thomas. He was so dominant at his position. I was actually able to chat with him a bit this past offseason. I did pick his brain a bit. We probably had an hour-long conversation. It was awesome. I could have talked to him and picked his brain for 12 hours straight (laughs). I’d definitely say Joe Thomas.

How does he fit on the team

To say the Washington Commanders need offensive line help would be an understatement. It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to say the Commanders need three new starters on the offensive line. Mauch can step in and compete to be starter in a group with a lot of questions. What Mauch lacks in optimal measurables, he makes up for with effort and versatility. Unless the coaching staff doesn’t put much stock into his below-average arm length for a tackle, Mauch would likely start at guard and serve as an emergency tackle. Given draft projections, Mauch could provide good value as a Day 2 selection.