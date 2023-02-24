 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jayden Reed Can Go from Commanders’ Returner to Feature Receiver

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
/ new
Indiana v Michigan State Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Jayden Reed, WR/KR/PR

School: Michigan State | Conference: Big 10

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 191 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-4th Round

Player Comparison: Curtis Samuel/Stefon Diggs

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
*2018 Western Michigan MAC FR WR 12 56 797 14.2 8 1 -9 -9.0 0 57 788 13.8 8
2020 Michigan State Big Ten SO WR 7 33 407 12.3 3 6 17 2.8 0 39 424 10.9 3
*2021 Michigan State Big Ten JR WR 13 59 1026 17.4 10 7 34 4.9 1 66 1060 16.1 11
2022 Michigan State Big Ten SR WR 11 55 636 11.6 5 4 11 2.8 0 59 647 11.0 5
Career Overall 203 2866 14.1 26 18 53 2.9 1 221 2919 13.2 27
Western Michigan 56 797 14.2 8 1 -9 -9.0 0 57 788 13.8 8
Michigan State 147 2069 14.1 18 17 62 3.6 1 164 2131 13.0 19
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 2/22/2023.
Kick & Punt Returns Table
Kick Ret Punt Ret
Year School Conf Class Pos G Ret Yds Avg TD Ret Yds Avg TD
*2018 Western Michigan MAC FR WR 12 9 116 12.9 0 12 215 17.9 1
2020 Michigan State Big Ten SO WR 7 16 329 20.6 0 2 14 7.0 0
*2021 Michigan State Big Ten JR WR 13 16 376 23.5 0 11 238 21.6 2
2022 Michigan State Big Ten SR WR 11 1 20 20.0 0 13 114 8.8 0
Career Overall 42 841 20.0 0 38 581 15.3 3
Western Michigan 9 116 12.9 0 12 215 17.9 1
Michigan State 33 725 22.0 0 26 366 14.1 2
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 2/22/2023.

Player Overview

It took time for programs to recognize Jayden Reed’s talents. Only a three-star recruit out of high school, Reed decided to play at Western Michigan. One year with the Broncos resulted in Freshman All-American honors. Wanting a step up in competition, Reed entered the transfer portal and reached out to Michigan State where he would be reunited with his high school quarterback, Payton Thorne. After redshirting a year, Reed was an immediate starter and led the team in all-purpose yards in a pandemic-shortened season. With Kenneth Walker III transferring to the program the next season, it created opportunities in the passing game that Reed took advantage of to the tune of career highs in receptions, yards and TDs. With more attention focused on him this season and less talent around him, he still had respectable numbers.

Strengths

  • Not a burner, but enough speed to threaten a team deep
  • Good footwork and releases of the line of scrimmage
  • Hands are reliable and makes contested catches
  • Shifty run with enough strength to break tackles
  • Offers some gadget play ability

Weaknesses

  • Sometimes reverts into a body-catcher.
  • Would like to see him run more of the route tree
  • Thrives off free releases; how would he handle press?

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

Originally, I planned to draft a profile on Reed because his return ability would be an asset to the Commanders. Watching his tape, I had to expand my expectations for him. He would easily replace Dax Milne on the roster as a punt returner. His ceiling for me would be to replace Curtis Samuel. They share a very similar skillset and they are about the same size. If the Commanders draft him, he should take Milne’s spot on the roster. In his second year, he could make Samuel expendable. It’s hard not to see his draft stock rise the closer we get to the draft. If he’s available in the 4th round, the Commanders would be wise to consider drafting him.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...