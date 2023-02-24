Jayden Reed Can Go from Commanders’ Returner to Feature Receiver

Jayden Reed, WR/KR/PR

School: Michigan State | Conference: Big 10

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 191 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-4th Round

Player Comparison: Curtis Samuel/Stefon Diggs

College Statistics

Player Overview

It took time for programs to recognize Jayden Reed’s talents. Only a three-star recruit out of high school, Reed decided to play at Western Michigan. One year with the Broncos resulted in Freshman All-American honors. Wanting a step up in competition, Reed entered the transfer portal and reached out to Michigan State where he would be reunited with his high school quarterback, Payton Thorne. After redshirting a year, Reed was an immediate starter and led the team in all-purpose yards in a pandemic-shortened season. With Kenneth Walker III transferring to the program the next season, it created opportunities in the passing game that Reed took advantage of to the tune of career highs in receptions, yards and TDs. With more attention focused on him this season and less talent around him, he still had respectable numbers.

Strengths

Not a burner, but enough speed to threaten a team deep

Good footwork and releases of the line of scrimmage

Hands are reliable and makes contested catches

Shifty run with enough strength to break tackles

Offers some gadget play ability

Weaknesses

Sometimes reverts into a body-catcher.

Would like to see him run more of the route tree

Thrives off free releases; how would he handle press?

Let’s see his work

Here is every single Jayden Reed punt return touchdown as a Michigan State Spartan (regardless of flags)



Thank you Uno. #SD4L pic.twitter.com/X2MYVr6lGZ — dunc (@SpartyWRLD) December 30, 2022

Here is every one-on-one rep for Michigan State WR Jayden Reed from the first two days of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/WPpLCXQSHX — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

Originally, I planned to draft a profile on Reed because his return ability would be an asset to the Commanders. Watching his tape, I had to expand my expectations for him. He would easily replace Dax Milne on the roster as a punt returner. His ceiling for me would be to replace Curtis Samuel. They share a very similar skillset and they are about the same size. If the Commanders draft him, he should take Milne’s spot on the roster. In his second year, he could make Samuel expendable. It’s hard not to see his draft stock rise the closer we get to the draft. If he’s available in the 4th round, the Commanders would be wise to consider drafting him.