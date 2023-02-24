All aTwitter: 24 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Source: The Commanders parted ways with senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler. Another shakeup to Ron Rivera's staff, with Chris Harris leaving for the Titans and Drew Terrell joining the Cardinals.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 21, 2023
Jeff Bezos has hired an investment firm, Allen & Company, to help him consider a possible bid for the Washington Commanders, per @washingtonpost. pic.twitter.com/3hr1Nhjrh0— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 23, 2023
When you're rich and need to make a big decision, you do a four-day darkness retreat. When you're filthy rich and need to make a big decision, you hire someone else to make the decision for you. https://t.co/KjD0yI7F55— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 23, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says right on cue, here comes Jeff Bezos to bid on the Washington Commanders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/EOxRVyUHa2— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 24, 2023
From our story: It remains unclear whether Jeff Bezos will bid on the Commanders. But his association with Allen & Company represents a concrete sign that he is conducting thorough due diligence on his prospective bid.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 23, 2023
How about this Jason Wright qoute (via @michaelpRTD on the show just now). Feels like a huge thing for team prez to say.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 23, 2023
"I think Eric, just like the rest of us, sees the transition as one that's good for the organization. On the other side of it, there's nothing but upside."
That was a major quote from Jason Wright. The first public comments, distancing, and the framing of a Snyder-less future as good for the organization.— Marshall (@EstCommand) February 23, 2023
It's time to go to work pic.twitter.com/1wavxJRwPh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 23, 2023
Eric Bieniemy on if he still wants to be a head coach one day @wusa9 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 23, 2023
More: https://t.co/cFfSFAFvdZ pic.twitter.com/kpeWMG5TCt
Eric Bieniemy on leaving Super Bowl champion Chiefs for Commanders: "Comfort is the enemy of progress. I'm about accepting challenges moving forward. On top of that, I'm willing to embrace this journey"https://t.co/ws4NAcWACP pic.twitter.com/dkzIQm7735— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 23, 2023
Bieniemy: "Comfort is the enemy of progress."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 23, 2023
Put that on a T-shirt.
Me - "Ron, why was Eric Bieniemy the right fit for you?"@RiverboatRonHC - "it really is about family. You just really see him wanting to get to know people and get involved with people other than just day to day practice."— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 23, 2023
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/gzNHrS0kwS
Eric Bieniemy wanted to wear his Super Bowl ring but “forgot it” ♂️@wusa9 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 23, 2023
More: https://t.co/cFfSFAFvdZ pic.twitter.com/kL43pVFBkg
In the grand scheme press conferences mean nothing, but I think there’s a clear effort to raise Bieniemy’s profile. And good for him because he deserves it. Comes across as a strong communicator and a leader.— Marshall (@EstCommand) February 23, 2023
We know that offseason press conferences guarantee nothing for Sept.-Dec., but #EricBieniemy came off as smart & high-energy. Gave very good answers, including regarding having not gotten an NFL head-coaching job. Pumped that he's here & excited to see what he does. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 23, 2023
New #Commanders offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy talking to WR Jahan Dotson. #HTTC— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 23, 2023
Caption This: pic.twitter.com/zRJr9Xq5sW
McLaurin and Bieniemy: pic.twitter.com/ryF9PbSZCq— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 23, 2023
First player here for Eric Bieniemy's presser: Terry McLaurin— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 23, 2023
EB Scary Terry pic.twitter.com/MXm0hLuRpA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 24, 2023
Other players here: Sam Howell, Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, Jahan Dotson and Kam Curl— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 23, 2023
And now more players here for the presser along with McLaurin: Saahdiq Charles, Sam Howell, Jahan Dotson, Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson pic.twitter.com/hIFX6OgDRB— John Keim (@john_keim) February 23, 2023
Sam Howell on being named the likely starter and his impression of Bieniemy: pic.twitter.com/99zS6bi1UM— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 23, 2023
There were a lot of current Commanders players in attendance for the Eric Bieniemy press conference.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 23, 2023
Terry McLaurin was one of those players.
He said, "the offensive coordinator sets the tone for the offense. I'm really excited to get to know him first."
More on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/ea6mNpYaWD
Me - "Why Washington?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 23, 2023
Eric Bieniemy - "Why not Washington?"
We will have more from my one on one conversation with Washington's new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator tonight on @7NewsDC. pic.twitter.com/xpB1Pz3P7x
Love this … it’s not easy and not pain free but but damn it’s absolutely the attitude you need to have in life! https://t.co/t1CL2MkAkn— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) February 24, 2023
I think the fact that he’s not assuming the victim identity is pissing a lot of people off who wish he would.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) February 24, 2023
#Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy takes the high road when asked about LeSean McCoy's comments: "He's a future Hall of Fame runner. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. That's life, You got good, you got bad. It doesn't impact me in any way. The one thing you learn in this… https://t.co/AqEbh9hqfV— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2023
There should be no questions on how great of a man/coach Coach Bienemy is. His leadership has a direct impact on the player/person i am today! 10+ years learning under one of the greatest coaches of all time.. and i cannot wait for him to continue to prove doubters wrong! https://t.co/hyCo3Bly9E— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 23, 2023
@Commanders rising star safety @_dfoe5 has a huge impact on the freshmen boys of The @Ace_Program_ @_dfoe5 dropped after on how he overcame numerous hurdles to be where he is today. He also shared the importance of having a Life-Coach and wanting to impact the community. pic.twitter.com/YUrtRwI4qK— The ACE Program (@ACE_Program_) February 23, 2023
Some interesting stats on coordinator experience.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) February 23, 2023
Average DVOA since 2001 by OC exp:
Y1 -4.0%
Y2 -1.5%
Y3 +4.0%
Y4 +3.6%
Y5 +3.9%
Plateaus around Year 3.
Average DVOA since 2001 by DC exp:
Y1 +1.3%
Y2 +0.1%
Y3 -0.3%
Y4 -1.9%
Y5 -1.3%
Less improvement, slower, longer.
Aaron Rodgers has emerged from his darkness retreat, according to the owner of the facility in southern Oregon where the Packers quarterback spent the past several days and nights, via @Xuan_Thai:https://t.co/FVkN5Eb6ms— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023
The Rams won Super Bowl LVI, then spent 2022 spiraling down into a hellish confluence of circumstance and self-destruction.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 23, 2023
So did their head coach, Sean McVay.
This is the inside story of their fall, and the climb out - into an uncertain future:https://t.co/edYO1zPdyZ
I wonder how many times in NFL history a former HC returns to the same team in an assistant position. https://t.co/Sdsb7bDoXr— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) February 23, 2023
Remember when I made a whole video about how the Saturday hire would piss off Colts assistants who would want the HC exposure that they otherwise would not get?— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 23, 2023
Remember when I got repeatedly told “no Brett, Irsay knows what he’s doing! This will be fine!”
Well…here we are. https://t.co/S5qW0sX0Th
Preston Smith was drafted with pick 38 of round 2 in the 2015 draft class. He scored a 9.80 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 17 out of 782 DE from 1987 to 2015. https://t.co/tHLpSQY7WY #RAS pic.twitter.com/PWK44sUV6O— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 23, 2023
Big moves in Vegas for the @KnightHawksIFL. They have signed former @NFL 2nd round pick Derrius Guice. Guice has been out of football for 3 years https://t.co/jZvY2pcx3u— ShadySportsNetwork (@SamShadySports) February 23, 2023
