 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eric Bieniemy's Washington Commanders Introductory Presser

Welcome to Washington EB!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders made a big change to their coaching staff by firing Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner. Many people thought his replacement would be a retread like Pat Shurmur or a cheap internal hire like QB coach Ken Zampese. Head Coach Ron Rivera waited until after the Super Bowl for the chance to interview Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.

Rivera's patience paid off and Bieniemy was hired as Washington's Assistant HC/OC. He will run the offense and call the plays, something he wasn't able to do under Chiefs HC Andy Reid. Along with the assistant head coach title, he received a pay raise along with a multi-year contract. Bieniemy has been talking with the current offensive staff, and there have already been a few coaches who either left for a job elsewhere, or weren't retained. Bieniemy is interviewing several coaches to add to his staff and we could hear more about his plans in today's presser.

Ron Rivera

Got him:

Busy schedule:

Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs:

Players attending the presser:

Why not Washington?:

Head coaching job:

Putting players in position to succeed:

Great listener:

Bring the energy, have some fun:

Football relationships:

Difference between the Chiefs and Commanders:

Roster evaluation:

Calling plays:

Ownership/Ron Rivera:

Players making the necessary sacrifices:

I don’t like being comfortable:

Hail Commanders:

How the offense responds to adversity:

Issues with players:

Leaving the Chiefs:

Ron Rivera:

Potential in Washington:

Whatever it takes to win:

Sam Howell:

Ron Rivera post-presser

2-to-1 run-to-pass ratio:

Sam Howell:

Dan Snyder’s involvement in the OC search:

The right fit:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...