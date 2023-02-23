Eric Bieniemy's Washington Commanders Introductory Presser

The Washington Commanders made a big change to their coaching staff by firing Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner. Many people thought his replacement would be a retread like Pat Shurmur or a cheap internal hire like QB coach Ken Zampese. Head Coach Ron Rivera waited until after the Super Bowl for the chance to interview Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.

Rivera's patience paid off and Bieniemy was hired as Washington's Assistant HC/OC. He will run the offense and call the plays, something he wasn't able to do under Chiefs HC Andy Reid. Along with the assistant head coach title, he received a pay raise along with a multi-year contract. Bieniemy has been talking with the current offensive staff, and there have already been a few coaches who either left for a job elsewhere, or weren't retained. Bieniemy is interviewing several coaches to add to his staff and we could hear more about his plans in today's presser.

LIVE: Asst. Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference https://t.co/5b71PExM4c — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 23, 2023

Ron Rivera

Commanders Ron Rivera on Eric Bieniemy



“We found our guy”



More: https://t.co/cFfSFAFvdZ pic.twitter.com/vr5ij45bz6 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 23, 2023

Ron Rivera joked that the Commanders had to wait around a while because Eric Bieniemy was “kinda busy” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2023

Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy opens his presser by thanking the Chiefs. "It's been an amazing journey getting to this point and having the success we've had." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 23, 2023

Terry McLaurin, Saahdiq Charles, Sam Howell, Jahan Dotson, Kam Curl, Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson are sitting in the front row for Eric Bieniemy’s introductory press conference.



John Bates, Shaka Toney and Logan Thomas later joined them. pic.twitter.com/JNV8ESuVO1 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy: "Looking at these guys in the front, I'm fired up." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 23, 2023

Commanders Eric Bieniemy on joining Washington



“I’m fired up”



More: https://t.co/cFfSFAFvdZ pic.twitter.com/g1ORYAYOji — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 23, 2023

Eric Bieniemy on why he came to D.C. - “why not Washington? I have no doubt what they’re building here. I’ve never backed down from a challenge.” — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy: Being a head coach right now is not in my thought process. He's living in the moment. He's focused on taking the Commanders' offense to the next level. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy: "Being a head coach right now, it hasn't happened. It's not anything that impacts me. Moving forward, the only thing I need to be concerned about is what's important today..... We can talk about that next year sometime; right now I'm focused on the job at hand." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 23, 2023

#Commanders assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in his introductory press conference when asked about head coaching ambitions in the future: 'I live in the moment, I've got to be where my feet are. Right now, my feet are planted right here.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy said he wants to make sure he's putting the players in the right position to succeed. Said the offense is going to play hard, fast and have a purpose to everything they do — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2023

Eric: “When you come into an environment, the best thing you can do is listen. Im a great listener.” — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy emphasized listening and getting to know his players. That, he said, will allow him to know what to do to get the most out of them — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy tells the players sitting up front: "One thing you'll learn about me I bring some energy and we’ll have some fun doing it." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 23, 2023

New @Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy said he’s known Ron Rivera since 1999 and Martin Mayhew for sometime. He said relationships matter to him. — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) February 23, 2023

Eric Bieniemy on differences between KC and DC - “The difference is this. Now I’m the offensive coordinator here.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy said he has a lot of thoughts about the players on the right now, but he wants to evaluate every player on the roster. Obviously, he said, there's some talent here, but he wants to work with Mayhew and Hurney to make sure they're doing the right things for the offense — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2023

Eric Bieniemy on calling plays in Washington: "Fired up, bruh." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy says Rivera was leading the way on the hiring process. Says ownership situation isn’t on his radar. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2023

Eric Bieniemy was asked about the Commanders' ownership uncertainty. He said he spoke with Ron Rivera and Jason Wright during this process.



"That's not my job title. Those guys will take care of that." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy: This game can be a lot of fun, but it can be fun when the players make the necessary sacrifices for each other — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy: "Comfort is the enemy of progress... I don't like being comfortable." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy said comfort is the enemy of success. He said he doesn’t want to be comfortable and looks forward to the challenge that now presents itself. He also asked the fans to be patient. He said it’s a hard challenge. He said he’s ready to embrace the challenge. #httc — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) February 23, 2023

Eric Bieniemy on his message to the fans…



“Hail Commanders. I’m fired up, the fans should be fired up. Just be patient, nothing happens over night” — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy said not every day is going to be perfect. He knows there will be days in OTAs, training camp and practice where Jack Del Rio will beat up on them. But he's focused on how the offense will respond to that — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy asked by @davidaldridgedc about his "non-negotiables" with players: "Lack of details ... and I say that and nothing is ever perfect. ... But if you can't play with any effort, I got a personal problem with that." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 23, 2023

Eric: “It takes no God given ability to play with second effort. If you’ve ever wanted anything in life, you’ve got to fight for it.” I like that — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy on KC: "I had an idea that I would be living. You always envision it in a different way. But like I said, I had been there for 10 years. I accomplished a lot of things there. ... But now it's about broadening my circles and expanding and getting to know my new family." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy: "The past two weeks have been physically and emotionally draining in a good way. ... I knew that it was time to move on." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy: "I'm not afraid of a challenge. I've had 10 years of success with the Kansas City Chiefs. I've said it before and I'll say it again: Comfort is the enemy of progress." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy said Ron Rivera is a man of integrity and leader of men. Who wouldn't want to work for someone like that? — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2023

Eric Bieniemy on joining Washington



“I’m not afraid of a challenge. I’m willing to embrace the challenge. I know there is potential here.” — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 23, 2023

Bieniemy: as an offensive coordinator, we're gonna do whatever the hell it takes to win. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2023

Eric Bieniemy on Sam Howell. pic.twitter.com/LVu1ZS3BPd — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 23, 2023

I asked Eric Bieniemy directly about working with quarterback Sam Howell.



Let's just say, he's excited!



"He's a heck of a player. Sam has some stuff to him. You always want to create competition. I watched that last game that he played, I saw that flex and that got me fired up" pic.twitter.com/NVJBbhivxg — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 23, 2023

Ron Rivera post-presser

Rivera said Martin Mayhew’s 2-to-1 run game comment applies mostly to end of game situations. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 23, 2023

Rivera on Sam Howell - quick release and quick twitch. Made good progress from preseason to Week 18. Talks about specific slants to Dotson and TD throw to McLaurin — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2023

Rivera says Dan Snyder was supportive throughout OC search, said “just make sure you get the right guy” pic.twitter.com/OSUa4d8gss — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2023

Ron Rivera said Dan Snyder has been "very supportive" throughout the OC search. Rivera warned ownership that the process may go slow because he wanted to wait on Bieniemy and KC could be busy. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 23, 2023

The right fit: