Jake Haener could be an ideal QB2

Jake Haener, QB

School: Fresno State | Conference: Mountain West

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 200 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7

Player Comp: Taylor Heinicke

College Statistics

Player Overview

Haener started out his college career at the University of Washington, transferring after his sophomore year to Fresno State. During his senior season, in 2021, he passed for over 4,000 yards and for 33 touchdowns (with 9 interceptions). That season, he led the Bulldogs to a massive upset over the UCLA Bruins, in a game where he battled through injury.

During his red-shirt senior season, Haener guided Fresno State to the Mountain West championship, completing nearly 73% of his passes. Haener was voted the Senior Bowl MVP in 2023, completing the only passing touchdown of the game.

“No one else thinks we can win,” Haener told 247Sports. “I’ve been the underdog my whole life and it’s going to be no different this Saturday. I’m gonna embrace it, gonna love it … This is what we play for. This is what we do all those extra hours and long summers and long winters – it’s time now. This is why you play college football, for moments like this. These are the moments I dreamed of as a kid and I’m one of the few that actually get to go out and live that dream.”

Strengths

Highly competitive and tough.

Great football IQ.

Highly accurate passer.

Good at operating off platform.

Solid pocket presence.

Weaknesses

Doesn’t possess the traditional size and strength of an NFL QB.

Played against lower-level competition.

Can try to force throws at times.

May have durability concerns with a heavy workload.

Let’s See His Work

Jake Haener is impossible to not like after watching him.



Total confidence in himself to make every throw on the field.

Accurate all over and at every level of the field.

Above average arm strength to handle the elements if need be. pic.twitter.com/CFPGtGUJFH — Andrew Harbaugh (@AndrewHarbaugh_) February 20, 2023

One player getting justifiable buzz among NFL west coast scouts is @FresnoStateFB QB Jake Haener (@jakehaener10).



☑️arm strength

☑️anticipation

☑️tight window accuracy

☑️toughness

☑️clutch



Similar senior year “rise” to Gardner Minshew three years ago.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ https://t.co/TcEbXiiRla pic.twitter.com/7DUYwT0MNB — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 28, 2021

How He Would Fit

At this point, Washington is down to Sam Howell and Jake Fromm in terms of QBs under contract through 2023 (the assumption being, of course, that Carson Wentz is cut imminently). In the absence of re-signing Taylor Heinicke, which - increasingly - looks unlikely, it makes sense for Washington to target a quarterback in the late rounds of the draft who can understudy with Howell, and ideally develop into a long-term back-up in DC

With comps to Heinicke and Brock Purdy, Haener was a highly accurate college passer who projects as a low end professional starting QB. His competitive toughness and ability to play through injury is often discussed, with his primary drawback being his relative lack of size and strength. I’d love to have him in Washington’s QB room.