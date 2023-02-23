 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Haener could be an ideal QB2

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By KyleSmithforGM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Fresno State at USC Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jake Haener, QB
School: Fresno State | Conference: Mountain West
College Experience: Senior | Age: 23
Height / Weight: 6’1” / 200 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7

Player Comp: Taylor Heinicke

College Statistics

Passing Table
Passing
Year School Conf Class Pos G Cmp Att Pct Yds Y/A AY/A TD Int Rate
*2018 Washington Pac-12 FR QB 3 9 13 69.2 107 8.2 6.3 1 1 148.4
2020 Fresno State MWC JR QB 6 150 232 64.7 2021 8.7 8.9 14 5 153.4
*2021 Fresno State MWC SR QB 13 329 490 67.1 4096 8.4 8.9 33 9 155.9
*2022 Fresno State MWC SR QB 10 252 350 72.0 2896 8.3 9.0 20 3 158.6
Career Overall 740 1085 68.2 9120 8.4 8.9 68 18 156.2
Washington 9 13 69.2 107 8.2 6.3 1 1 148.4
Fresno State 731 1072 68.2 9013 8.4 8.9 67 17 156.3
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 2/21/2023.

Player Overview

Haener started out his college career at the University of Washington, transferring after his sophomore year to Fresno State. During his senior season, in 2021, he passed for over 4,000 yards and for 33 touchdowns (with 9 interceptions). That season, he led the Bulldogs to a massive upset over the UCLA Bruins, in a game where he battled through injury.

During his red-shirt senior season, Haener guided Fresno State to the Mountain West championship, completing nearly 73% of his passes. Haener was voted the Senior Bowl MVP in 2023, completing the only passing touchdown of the game.

“No one else thinks we can win,” Haener told 247Sports. “I’ve been the underdog my whole life and it’s going to be no different this Saturday. I’m gonna embrace it, gonna love it … This is what we play for. This is what we do all those extra hours and long summers and long winters – it’s time now. This is why you play college football, for moments like this. These are the moments I dreamed of as a kid and I’m one of the few that actually get to go out and live that dream.”

Strengths

  • Highly competitive and tough.
  • Great football IQ.
  • Highly accurate passer.
  • Good at operating off platform.
  • Solid pocket presence.

Weaknesses

  • Doesn’t possess the traditional size and strength of an NFL QB.
  • Played against lower-level competition.
  • Can try to force throws at times.
  • May have durability concerns with a heavy workload.

Let’s See His Work

How He Would Fit

At this point, Washington is down to Sam Howell and Jake Fromm in terms of QBs under contract through 2023 (the assumption being, of course, that Carson Wentz is cut imminently). In the absence of re-signing Taylor Heinicke, which - increasingly - looks unlikely, it makes sense for Washington to target a quarterback in the late rounds of the draft who can understudy with Howell, and ideally develop into a long-term back-up in DC

With comps to Heinicke and Brock Purdy, Haener was a highly accurate college passer who projects as a low end professional starting QB. His competitive toughness and ability to play through injury is often discussed, with his primary drawback being his relative lack of size and strength. I’d love to have him in Washington’s QB room.

Poll

Where would you be interested in drafting Jake Haener?

view results
  • 31%
    Round 5
    (23 votes)
  • 41%
    Round 6
    (30 votes)
  • 19%
    Round 7
    (14 votes)
  • 8%
    Not interested.
    (6 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

