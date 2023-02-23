All aTwitter: 23 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
A.J. Perez tonight on Craig Hoffman's show: "April, May, June" for a team sale, "if we get to that point."— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) February 23, 2023
Former Stanford OC Tavita Pritchard is a prime candidate to join the #Commanders offensive staff, per sources. He could visit the team in Washington as early as today. If he coaches QBs, his specialty, Ken Zampese could stay on in a different role.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 22, 2023
#Chiefs coach Greg Lewis, who has interest from several suitors, is en route to visit the Washington #Commanders today, per league source. He's expected to discuss a potential role with the team at the facility.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 22, 2023
Pritchard, 36, played QB at Stanford. Later lost his job to Andrew Luck. Seems fair.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 22, 2023
Lewis spent the majority of coaching career in WR rooms before shifting to RBs in 2021. Washington is losing WR coach Drew Terrell. https://t.co/b98IyrWzkl
I got a chance to speak to 2x Super Bowl winning OC Eric Bieniemy following Mahomes comments and the team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. pic.twitter.com/WnI704M65m— Darren Smith (@DarrenSmithWHB) February 13, 2023
Interesting conversion. Schwartz said he thinks it likely that Bieniemy will lean more into the running game / play-action as part of the traditional Reid offense. Which would fit what Rivera & Co. have said they want. https://t.co/YHY7NUyBYk— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 22, 2023
The Commanders have a bunch of humble professionals on offense that will assimilate with Bieniemy's style as seen in this clip— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) February 22, 2023
Those who don't will not succeed https://t.co/y2HOIWI5px
Tyreek Hill on Eric Bieniemy: “He made me understand who I was as a player, and to him, that was bigger than football.” Really strong stuff. pic.twitter.com/gR4JZUjG0y— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 22, 2023
A classic story from Childress late in episode: explains why one owner told him he didn’t get a HC job. Had to do with facial hair. Honest. https://t.co/G6JXYfIuW2— John Keim (@john_keim) February 22, 2023
Talking with @DarrenSmithWHB about Eric Bieniemy's biggest strengths: "Clock management...He always understand the situation...He's someone that can strategize and put a gameplan together."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 22, 2023
#23 Ron Rivera https://t.co/XsV3Eel6pj— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) February 22, 2023
Terry McLaurin in 2022 had the best #Commanders #WFT WR season since 2005 by FO's DYAR stats.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) February 22, 2023
2005 S.Moss 407
1984 A.Monk 365
1983 C.Brown 359
1988 R.Sanders 341
1999 M.Westbrook 331
1991 G.Clark 326
2022 T.McLaurin 309
1986 G.Clark 309https://t.co/sDj1EwrRVu
Jahan Dotson: 5 REC TDs against man coverage last season— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 22, 2023
Led all rookie WRs pic.twitter.com/ZnxNsqPBdg
Somehow Washington ranks low on this list. https://t.co/LxSkA40QuT— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 22, 2023
Below are the positional values for the franchise tag this year.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 21, 2023
As always, a QB tag tops the list. https://t.co/6LJf2hIKYa pic.twitter.com/J0H0UCJNrJ
Other note on the franchise tag...— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 22, 2023
This year's DT Tag is projected at 18.9M per Over The Cap.
Payne is supposedly seeking an extension with an AAV of 22M.
Payne's cost if tagged twice :
'23: 18.9M
'24: 22.6M
Avg: 20.75
WSH has seen this before. But would it be wise? pic.twitter.com/UFYEbyCJod
#NFL free agency predictions, the top 25:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 22, 2023
1) Lamar Jackson, #Ravens, 6 years, 306M
2) Derek Carr, #Saints, 4 years, 154M
3) Javon Hargrave, #Bears, 3 Years, 59M
4) Daron Payne, #Commanders, Franchise Tag
5) Orlando Brown Jr., #Chiefs, Franchise Tag
6) Geno Smith,… https://t.co/8IFkFxNlMn
"Ran Carthon, he's going to clear everything, he's going to press reset, and it's going to start with a new quarterback."— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) February 23, 2023
- @RealMikeRob on the @Titans future. pic.twitter.com/Iunc40HLTY
Trust the tape, but verify with data!— Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) February 22, 2023
This is a great anecdote from Titans’ GM Ran Carthon about the power of analytics, collaboration, & prioritizing best available over team need.
The former 49ers DPP credits analytics for hitting on 6th-round draft pick Elijah Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/ThGk3KlxrU
The #Titans will save $14.84M in cap space by moving on from Lewan, who said a few weeks ago that he expected this move to happen. Lewan, who spent nine years with Tennessee, said he'll consider retirement. https://t.co/QMCzifEsPp— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2023
The #Titans have informed WR Robert Woods that he is being released, per @Schultz_Report. That will save $12M in cap for Tennessee.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2023
The #Titans are also releasing veteran kicker Randy Bullock. That will save another $2M in salary cap space.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2023
As things stand now the teams at the top of the 2023 salary cap space projections are:— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 22, 2023
Bears- $99M
Falcons- $56M
Raiders- $48M
Giants- $47M
Texans- $38M
Teams with the most cap room to clear to be under the cap:— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 22, 2023
Bucs- $56M
Saints- $47M
Vikings- $24M
Jaguars- $23M
Titans- $22M
Had some questions on some of the teams way over the cap "blowing it up". The problem for some of them is it is not an option. The Saints and Bucs would not be cap compliant if they blew it up. They have so much pushed out they cant just cut players. Even trading would be hard— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 22, 2023
These teams put themselves in a position where you have to slowly push forward and eliminate the excess over two to three year periods. Similar to what happened with Atlanta, Carolina, etc...where you get stuck for some time— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 22, 2023
Teams like the Titans can blow it up. The Bucs, Saints, Rams and even Packers not so much. They need to focus more on restructures and some cuts to deal with the cap— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 22, 2023
Finally finished my Anthony Richardson eval and the right coaches/organization can turn him into a superstar.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) February 22, 2023
Would I like that to be Washington? Yes. Will it happen? No shot.
Will you all still be mean to me in the comments because of his accuracy? Probably
Hard pass. Not accurate. No touch on passes. Doesn’t take well to coaching.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 22, 2023
Doesn’t take well to coaching? You got a source on that? I get the accuracy concerns but I don’t get how anyone can truly evaluate him and say hard pass.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) February 22, 2023
Elite pocket presence and knows how to play the QB position. It helps that he’s the best athlete on any field he steps onto
A source? Yeah, but not one I'm saying on a public forum. I'm not here to trash the kid. Just don't like his game/attitude.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 22, 2023
We have all heard the Spencer Rattler issues with coaching too.
Todd McShay said Jalen Carter has “character issues .. Whats he like to deal with in the locker room? .. Im forewarning everybody”— Thor Nystrom (@thorku) February 22, 2023
We now know Carter led a UGA movement by paying for a walk-on’s meals for a year⬇️
McShay has 2 months to expand his report, or publicly retract it pic.twitter.com/InRkL9v6Wd
Ja’Marr Chase sat and went Top 6.— Sam Block (@theblockspot) February 17, 2023
Jaylen Waddle sat and went Top 6.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba sat and is suddenly not going in the 1st round ??? This man was a consensus Top 5 pick before the season !!! When did the rules change on how we evaluate ELITE WRs who sit?
Best case scenario is he runs 4.5 and he makes a living in the slot.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 23, 2023
He was never a consensus top 5 pick. Hell, he was never even consensus WR1 in this class.
Netflix is announcing “Quarterback” — their newest docuseries that followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota this season. This docuseries is the first project for Netflix and @NFLFilms, plus Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions. QBs we’re mic’d up for every game.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2023
Announcing Quarterback, a docu-series following the 2022 NFL season through the eyes of @KirkCousins8 , Marcus Mariota, and MVP and Super Bowl champ @PatrickMahomes!— Netflix (@netflix) February 22, 2023
Unprecedented access and for the first time ever players are mic’d up for every game! Premieres this summer. pic.twitter.com/VKC39Vy5fi
Round one of the 2023 USFL College Draft is complete ✅— USFL (@USFL) February 21, 2023
Who won the first round? pic.twitter.com/ezgfVefB4K
The rules behind today's USFL College Draft ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PlZsHor4Qp— USFL (@USFL) February 21, 2023
USFL will hold a college draft on Tuesday. The challenge will be to pick guys who realize they're not going to be drafted by the NFL. https://t.co/0TM4WDGK7z— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 20, 2023
12 HBCU Players were drafted in the 2023 @USFL Draft!— #DraftHBCUPlayers (@DraftHBCU) February 21, 2023
Isaiah Bolden
J.J Holloman
Isaiah Land
De’Jahn Warren
Keenan Isaac
Derrick Tucker
Darius Hagans
Jermaine McDaniel
Andrew Farmer II
Mark Evans II
Dre Terry
Rey Estes#usfldraft #USFL #DraftHBCUPlayers pic.twitter.com/s9Lr4M80Pt
