Small but Mighty, There’s a Place for Clark Phillips III in the Commanders’ Secondary

Clark Phillips III, CB
School: Utah | Conference: Pac-12
College Experience: Sophomore| Age: 21
Height / Weight: 5’10” / 183 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 2nd-3rd Round
Player Comparison: Jason Verrett
Generated 2/20/2023.
Player Overview
California native Clark Phillips III had almost every major program vying for his talents. The fourth-ranked cornerback in the country originally chose Ohio State, but decided to play at Utah out of 35 offers. Phillips became an immediate starter and played every game in the Pac-12’s pandemic-shortened season. The next year, an impressive stat line saw him earn second-team All-Pac-12 honors. He followed that up with an even better season where he tied for the second most interceptions in college football. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 and a unanimous All-American along with cornerbacks Emmanuel Banks and Devon Witherspoon.
Strengths
- Quick feet and fluid hips, changes direction with ease
- Plays with ideal technique and leverage
- Excellent in zone coverage breaking on routes quickly
- Combative at the point of catch; a lot of PBUs and INTs
Weaknesses
- Not afraid to hit, but difficulty tackling because of his size
- Size may restrict him to playing nickel
- Can have trouble getting off blocks
- Can he play press coverage?
Let’s see his work
Utah's Clark Phillips III is a first-round talent. USC's Jordan Addison put him in a box here with speed cuts and strength. pic.twitter.com/0dtlXhf5aR— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 14, 2022
How he fits on the Commanders
It’s hard to find many flaws in Phillips III’s game, but his size might be too much for him to remain on the boundary at the next level. His temperament and sound technique should see him get a chance to play on the outside. If his size is a limitation on the outside, he has the tools to be a very good slot cornerback. In Washington, Phillips’ abilities in off coverage match well with Jack Del Rio’s scheme in the secondary. He would either start in the slot or compete with Benjamin St-Juste to start on the outside. It looks like there is a place in the Commanders’ secondary for Phillips, but will his value as a player align with any of Washington’s picks?
