All aTwitter: 22 February 2023

Didnt our starting qb just drop 26 on yall in a 20 point win in his first ever start? oh and hes only 4 million over 4. also its been your year for going on thirty years now maybe moving zeke to center full time will be the move to push yall over the top this time #HTTC https://t.co/oEwZla75Z1 pic.twitter.com/3rhOrqRebD