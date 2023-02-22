All aTwitter: 22 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
I’m told #Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell will be leaving the team, & he is currently expected to take a position with the Arizona #Cardinals, per league sources.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 21, 2023
Why the heck would Commanders WR coach Drew Terrell leave the best 1-3 WR room in the league (McLaurin, Dotson, Samuel) for a quasi lateral move to Arizona's Hopkins, Dortch, Pharoah Cooper?— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) February 21, 2023
Ah a greater role, responsibility, opportunity#ThisIsAnEricBieniemyTweet
Yep on Hostler. Terrell considered for pass game coordinator with the Cardinals. Not expecting other big changes to this staff. https://t.co/VO9YpRMIMT— John Keim (@john_keim) February 21, 2023
Could Katie Sowers, with ties to both Martin Mayhew and Eric Bieniemy, join a #Commanders staff? Judging by this excerpt, certainly possible. Plus Rivera has always been a strong proponent of giving women opportunities across all aspects of team operations #HTTC @Russellmania621 pic.twitter.com/vcsWJV93hV— T M (@reshmanuel) February 21, 2023
A new voice leading the offense— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 21, 2023
5⃣ things to know about Eric Bieniemy
LeSean McCoy's last 5 games with Kansas City - 3 inactives, 1 DNP and 1 snap in a Wild Card win. Just a hunch but that might be a factor in the EB comments pic.twitter.com/mSNLSqNDK4— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 21, 2023
The rebuttal. Not an uncommon sentiment: https://t.co/IFwe4n4bXr— John Keim (@john_keim) February 21, 2023
The Eric Bieniemy situation is without precedent and should be mortifying for the league. I discuss the full context for it here. pic.twitter.com/I6bjllIx58— nick wright (@getnickwright) February 20, 2023
We're talking Eric Bieniemy - again. My thoughts pic.twitter.com/Osh7euiLPO— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) February 20, 2023
With former Vikings coach Brad Childress. He was a coach in Philadelphia when Eric Bieniemy was a player; he hired him in Minnesota and worked alongside him in KC. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/NMRlI1CPU9— John Keim (@john_keim) February 22, 2023
A key to Florio’s point is that Dan wants to screw the other owners by giving out another fully guaranteed contract (which the other owners don’t want) and can screw the next owner by using his picks and committing him to a QB for 5 years. https://t.co/CmEpmKOzSK— DC Football (@TheDistrictNFL) February 21, 2023
Florio talks about a possible Lamar Jackson trade to the Commanders depending on which franchise tag they choose… time to stir up the offseason talk pot #HTTC pic.twitter.com/MILTL5s2xJ— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) February 21, 2023
#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is now considered likely to hit free-agency— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 21, 2023
There is still a “gap” in negotiations between the team and Barkley, per @nypost
Giants arent likely to pay Saquon more than $12.5M a year and have "little interest" in placing the $10.1M franchise tag on him pic.twitter.com/W0QE5tMO5A
so apparently DJ and the giants haven’t talked for a couple days(weeks?) because of an agent change by DJ? https://t.co/M0IIo4vrIf— (@Judge2Stanton) February 20, 2023
Weeks. Schoen mentioned to the media back at the Senior Bowl they’d started on Saquon but not on Jones. The reason was Jones had already been mulling a change. New agency has not yet dug in with NYG.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 20, 2023
Is Daniel Jones switching agents a big deal?— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 20, 2023
Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) on the inner workings of the negotiations, the reality of no real middle-tier QB contracts and why the #Giants retaining Jones could possibly mean losing Saquon Barkley @wingoz | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/TGcmCeFZru
I don't know which side that it came from, but to me the 45 million dollar number for Daniel Jones was leaked in order to make the likely actual number of 37-38 million feel more palatable by comparison.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 21, 2023
...even though just weeks ago, 38 million ALSO seemed like insanity. ♂️ https://t.co/u6hXTsnUXH
Ha!— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 21, 2023
Matt Ryan highlighted here but Carson Wentz and his $26m cap hit didn't even rate a mention. https://t.co/vnNfV6XQnB
#Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman had successful groin repair surgery with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia this morning, per source. It cleared up the issue he was dealing with this past season. An intriguing free agent-to-be. pic.twitter.com/4Ar3wtAiz8— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2023
Was going through some old photos and this popped up. Life sure comes at you fast in the NFL. This was a year ago, after the Raiders clinched a playoff berth with a win in the final week of the season. pic.twitter.com/spaUm8pDFt— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) February 21, 2023
Derek Carr's visit with the Jets on Monday went 'really well'— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 21, 2023
"[The Jets] made it super personal too, they said 'We believe if you come to New York and win, you could be a first ballot Hall of Famer.'" — @diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/eyBpLR8HRB
"Hey, we could negotiate with the stable, experienced, not-at-all-buggnutz veteran QB right now and maybe get him at an affordable..."— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) February 21, 2023
"NO WE MUST WAIT TO SEE IF VAMPIRE LESTAT WILL DEIGN TO GRACE US WITH HIS PRESENCE FOR $50MIL & MULTIPLE DRAFT PICKS" https://t.co/Tdpm0EIf49
Three years after Stefon Diggs wanted a trade out of Minnesota, is he looking for a path out of Buffalo? If so, the cap charge for the Bills would be significant. https://t.co/D5KxyiLOSA— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 21, 2023
Daniel Jeremiah has the Commanders taking Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. 16th overall.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) February 21, 2023
Told @PFF_Commanders this weekend that Porter would be my dream pick at 16. If he falls to Washington there... https://t.co/qgAPweXma2
"If he runs a 4.2, look out, he might rocket up the draft boards like Chris Johnson" @LT_21 is looking for a CJ2k performance from @Jahmyr_Gibbs1 at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/Fr4YnkWXwT— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) February 21, 2023
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has met extensively with the Raiders, Panthers, Giants, Saints, and Cowboys during the pre-draft process, per source.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 21, 2023
The dual-threat talent is expected be healthy and ready for training camp after suffering a torn ACL in Nov.
A couple months ago, ESPN’s Todd McShay claimed Jalen Carter had “character issues” that could affect his stock.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 21, 2023
Yesterday, it was revealed that this past season, Carter paid for his teammate Weston Wallace’s meals with his own scholarship money.
Wallace is a walk-on so he… https://t.co/ThrYjE6585 pic.twitter.com/qSmwiFZTtL
Not surprising given his background at WR but he has the best feel in coverage of any LB in the class— Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 21, 2023
I’d go to bat for him heavily on Day 2 https://t.co/ILlHilwCTe
Didnt our starting qb just drop 26 on yall in a 20 point win in his first ever start? oh and hes only 4 million over 4. also its been your year for going on thirty years now maybe moving zeke to center full time will be the move to push yall over the top this time #HTTC https://t.co/oEwZla75Z1 pic.twitter.com/3rhOrqRebD— Commandalorian A-a-ron (@Copo_72) February 21, 2023
NFL Network Talent Announcement— NFL Media (@NFLMedia) February 21, 2023
Reporter @SherreeBurruss joins @nflnetwork!
Burruss will make her debut Wednesday on NFL Now & will serve as sideline reporter for @nflnetwork's coverage of the @HBCULegacyBowl Saturday at 4p ET!
Release: https://t.co/Z82Fy4K1pr pic.twitter.com/fakGMAFuXB
Report: Madden NFL 24 will be a “make or break” release for the franchise.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 21, 2023
Big changes are coming.
The negative response to the game, which management believes is completely justified, has forced many inside EA to have a “now or never” mentality, per @InsiderGamingIG pic.twitter.com/vBrmrBPPjS
Terrifying or Fun? pic.twitter.com/EODjglx3pk— Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) February 20, 2023
