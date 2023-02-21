 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington moves on from two more offensive coaches

Hostler and Terrell leave Ashburn

By KyleSmithforGM


Less than a week after being signed as Washington’s assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, the deck appears to the be clearing for Eric Bieniemy to bring in his own people to fill out the offense.

Former wide receivers coach and senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler is the latest casualty.

And the current wide receivers’ coach, Drew Terrell looks like he won’t be far behind.

I suspect this won’t be the end of the turnover on the offensive coaching staff, which shouldn’t be terribly surprising given the prolonged, poor output from that group. It’s going to be fascinating to see who Bieniemy brings in next to help execute his vision.

