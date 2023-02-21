Washington moves on from two more offensive coaches

Less than a week after being signed as Washington’s assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, the deck appears to the be clearing for Eric Bieniemy to bring in his own people to fill out the offense.

Former wide receivers coach and senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler is the latest casualty.

The Washington Commanders have parted ways with senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler, source confirms. (@Matthew_Paras 1st) — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 21, 2023

And the current wide receivers’ coach, Drew Terrell looks like he won’t be far behind.

WR coach Drew Terrell is leaving the organization, with the Arizona Cardinals a reported destination.



We'll see what else shakes out under new OC Eric Bieniemy. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 21, 2023

I suspect this won’t be the end of the turnover on the offensive coaching staff, which shouldn’t be terribly surprising given the prolonged, poor output from that group. It’s going to be fascinating to see who Bieniemy brings in next to help execute his vision.