Tucker Kraft Could Be the Commanders’ Complete Tight End

School: South Dakota State University Conference: Missouri Valley Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Junior | Age: 21 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’5” 255 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-4th round

Player Comparison: Hunter Henry / Pat Freiermuth

Source: https://gojacks.com/sports/football/roster/tucker-kraft/11605 (South Dakota State University Athletics)

Tucker Kraft joined South Dakota State University as a running back while having experience as a linebacker, punter, and quarterback. He also played basketball in high school. Kraft redshirted his 2019 season and played seven games in three starts in 2020. Kraft broke onto the draft scene in 2021 with 65 receptions, 773 receiving yards, and 6 TDs. He received All-American FCS First Team and MVCS accolades that year. Kraft’s 2022 season was hampered with ankle injuries that led to an inconsistent season.

In between #UFCVegas69 fights been watching Tucker Kraft… the 2023 NFL Draft hype for him isn’t nearly as much as it should be‼️ @TuckerKraft has phenomenal body control to make plays at each level. The swiftness and RAC ability is great. High-upside player pic.twitter.com/9hmVccdio0

#SouthDakotaState TE Tucker Kraft looking a lot like his pre-injury form. Splits the safeties on a seam and scores a 36-yard TD! 62 yards and 3 catches on the day so far. pic.twitter.com/rxjMg7syxk

Excerpts from an interview with The Draft Network

What aspects of your game did you work on the most heading into this season?

Tucker Kraft: My ability in pass protection. I knew that was an issue for NFL teams and scouts that had eyes on me. I learned how to get my feet underneath me. I know that everything can’t be perfect on a snap-by-snap basis. I’m trying to focus on things one play at a time. I’ll be better off if I do that as opposed to worrying about a previous mistake.

I also refined my route-running capabilities heading into this season. I spent some time at Lipscomb University with the guys from Tight End University. It gave me an opportunity to train alongside high-level guys that are playing in the pros. That was an amazing experience. I learned a lot about how to get from Point A to Point B with fewer steps. We worked on on-ball and off-ball releases. We worked on one, two, and three-step releases. It was really helpful.

You do terrific work in the running game. You align in-line or attached at the hip of the tackle. You’re powerful at the point of attack. What do you enjoy about contributing as a run blocker?

Tucker Kraft: What really got me dedicated to my abilities as a blocker is that I knew if I wanted to get on the field in our downhill running offense, I had to start by learning our run game and blocking really well.

If you can play the “Y” position in our offense, you’re basically in the game on every snap. If you’re a “Y”, you’re on the field. If you can block, you’re also going to be running routes. I knew that. We’re not going to swap guys on and off the field because that becomes a telltale sign. If he’s in the game, it’s a pass. If he’s in the game in a heavy package, it’s run. We don’t want to tip our hand.

Run blocking was a way for me to establish myself and launch my career. I wanted to absolutely dominate guys. You know that face they make when they’re falling backward and you plant them on their backs? It’s a different kind of feeling.