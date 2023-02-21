Carter Warren Could Bring Depth to the Commanders’ Offensive Line, but Could He Be More?

Carter Warren, OT
School: Pittsburgh | Conference: ACC
College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 24
Height / Weight: 6’5” / 323 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 4th-6th Round
Player Comparison: Josh Jones
Player Overview
Carter Warren was one of the most talented high school football players in New Jersey, choosing Pittsburgh over Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech, After redshirting his first year on campus and not playing his second year, Warren became a starter and team captain. He protected Kenny Pickett’s blindside all the way to the 2021 ACC Championship and opened up holes for one of the NCAA’s leading rushers, Israel Abanikanda. Unfortunately, he only played four games in his last season because of an undisclosed injury.
Strengths
- Ideal size for the position and experience on right and left sides
- Quick feet and good lateral agility allows him to mirror defenders
- Strong, anchors well and rarely gets beat with power rushes
- Effective down blocking and kick out blocking in the run game
Weaknesses
- Sometimes guesses where the defender is going, taking himself out of position
- Would like to see stronger hands and better hand placement
- Run blocking needs work, especially locating targets in space
- Leverage needs to improve; plays too high off snap
Let’s see his work
How he fits on the Commanders
Without question, the Commanders’ offensive line needs to improve next season. While the focus is often on the starters, the team also needs to improve their depth. Leno was inconsistent, Sam Cosmi’s future might be at guard, and Cornelius Lucas did not look good when pressed into duty last season. A player like Carter Warren might be worth a Day 3 pick. He offers the team a swing tackle off the bench with the potential to start, especially along the right side. If Washington acquires starters in free agency and goes into the draft with less of a need along the offensive line, a player like Warren could provide depth and flexibility for the Commanders.
