Carter Warren Could Bring Depth to the Commanders’ Offensive Line, but Could He Be More?

Carter Warren, OT

School: Pittsburgh | Conference: ACC

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 24

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 323 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-6th Round

Player Comparison: Josh Jones

Player Overview

Carter Warren was one of the most talented high school football players in New Jersey, choosing Pittsburgh over Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech, After redshirting his first year on campus and not playing his second year, Warren became a starter and team captain. He protected Kenny Pickett’s blindside all the way to the 2021 ACC Championship and opened up holes for one of the NCAA’s leading rushers, Israel Abanikanda. Unfortunately, he only played four games in his last season because of an undisclosed injury.

Strengths

Ideal size for the position and experience on right and left sides

Quick feet and good lateral agility allows him to mirror defenders

Strong, anchors well and rarely gets beat with power rushes

Effective down blocking and kick out blocking in the run game

Weaknesses

Sometimes guesses where the defender is going, taking himself out of position

Would like to see stronger hands and better hand placement

Run blocking needs work, especially locating targets in space

Leverage needs to improve; plays too high off snap

Let’s see his work

131 - OT Carter Warren (Pitt)

If not for an injury that ended his season Warren would be a day two pick. If his medicals cause him to drop to day three the Bears should snag him. He flashes independent hands and great lataeral agility to stay in front of even the quickest DEs pic.twitter.com/KqmqfyVQlx — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) November 28, 2022

How he fits on the Commanders

Without question, the Commanders’ offensive line needs to improve next season. While the focus is often on the starters, the team also needs to improve their depth. Leno was inconsistent, Sam Cosmi’s future might be at guard, and Cornelius Lucas did not look good when pressed into duty last season. A player like Carter Warren might be worth a Day 3 pick. He offers the team a swing tackle off the bench with the potential to start, especially along the right side. If Washington acquires starters in free agency and goes into the draft with less of a need along the offensive line, a player like Warren could provide depth and flexibility for the Commanders.