All aTwitter: 21 February 2023

Let’s hope Sam Howell is him. pic.twitter.com/pTR61n9XHf— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 20, 2023
This was sort of stunning, but then again not surprising: Washington has averaged 20 or more points per game only FIVE times since 2000. They're 28th in PPG since that year. They've averaged fewer than 18 ppg 12 times. EB can provide a jump; he'll need help from others.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 20, 2023
The Bieniemy buzz— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 20, 2023
This would allow Eric Bieniemy to bring in his own guy. https://t.co/J8kb1pvQu4— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 20, 2023
I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx— LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023
A little nugget drop on the Commanders sale by Steve Sands on Kevin Sheehan's podcast:— Landis McEachin (@LandoKalrizEN) February 20, 2023
"I've spoken with a couple of guys in 2 months and a good friend who's an NFL owner. The sale's gonna happen. Snyder's gonna get rid of the team one way or the other."
The Defenders take a knee and win the 2023 opener, 22-18.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 20, 2023
D.C. starts its 2023 season as it did in 2020 by beating Seattle.
Including 2020, the Defenders are 4-0 at Audi Field.
GAMEDAY #LeftShieldUp pic.twitter.com/4e7NrDpTtu— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) February 19, 2023
Ben DiNucci with the Mahomes-esque flip to Josh Gordon for a TD in the XFL.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 20, 2023
This is the content you didn’t know you need.
pic.twitter.com/Tre1gdaM9o
Dwayne “@TheRock” Johnson, loves DC!— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 20, 2023
The XFL owner was in town for the @XFLDefenders season opener @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/hTSHmMhcMS
This is the XFL in D.C.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 20, 2023
I love it!!!!!pic.twitter.com/XpZ5Bcty6T
Fuck @AudiField and CSC pic.twitter.com/4Kf83WFD99— DC Sports (suck) Messiah (@troychewning) February 20, 2023
Unreal (Via: @AlpherBrock) pic.twitter.com/zRhtkMOwPH— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) February 20, 2023
XFL leadership needs to connect with Audi Field staff on Tuesday and make it clear, you must allow the Beer Snake. Don’t ruin fun things.— Konnor Fulk (@KonnorFulk) February 20, 2023
PFF's highest graded DC Defenders from last night's win:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) February 20, 2023
- ED: Jarell Owens, 89.9
- CB: DeJuan Neal, 85.9
- LB: Jamal Brooks, 75.5
- CB: Michael Joseph, 74.3
@@AlGaldi Hey Al, what’s going to happen with Taylor Heinicke this offseason?— Doug (@DougRehnstrom) February 20, 2023
I'm in favor of the team re-signing him. But it feels like he's gone. The market that's out there for him will be very interesting. Would seem to have a spot on the Raiders with Scott Turner as their QB2/veteran placeholder if they take a QB at No. 7.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 20, 2023
Like him. Guessing gone by 16. https://t.co/3epaRIC7qZ— John Keim (@john_keim) February 20, 2023
Stop saying Jalen Hurts outplayed Patrick Mahomes. He didn’t.— Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) February 19, 2023
EPA/play - Hurts: 0.23, Mahomes: 0.56
Success rate - Hurts: 50%, Mahomes: 71%
QBR - Hurts: 79.7, Mahomes: 96.4
Hurts simply had the ball more (56 plays to 31).
The contracts of 4 Philadelphia Eagles players void today. They are CB James Bradberry, LB T.J. Edwards, DT Javon Hargrave & LB Kyzir White. The respective dead money is $4.972M, $711,000, $11.956M & $1.172M. They will be UFAs on March 15 when the 2023 league year starts.— Joel Corry (@corryjoel) February 20, 2023
never before has an NFL player’s cap hit exceeded $39M— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 20, 2023
that all changes this year
Deshaun Watson's $54,993,000 cap hit in 2023 will be the largest for any player in NFL history
Watson will hit the Browns’ cap for the same $54,993,000 every single season thru 2026 pic.twitter.com/1ub6nwe4f5
#Vikings and linebacker coach Greg Manusky are parting ways, per source. Minnesota making its transition to DC Brian Flores. Manusky, a long-time NFL coordinator, should have options.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 18, 2023
New #Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon told @peter_king that the #Eagles came back and offered him more money than being a HC to stay as their DC.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 20, 2023
“That’s cool and I loved it there but I wanted to be a head coach,” Gannon said. https://t.co/jq9VTZZkQf
Mark Wahlberg has sold his Beverly Hills home for $55 million.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 20, 2023
• 30,500-sq-ft
• 12 beds & 20 baths
The backyard has a pool, skate park, tennis/basketball court & a 5-hole golf course.
Wahlberg bought the property for $8.25 million in 2009 and completed construction in 2014. pic.twitter.com/Vn7w3TULmY
But here's the craziest part...— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 20, 2023
The entire house sits between canyons, so Wahlberg built an elevated tee box.
It plays about 120 yards and goes over the guest house.
( : TravisMathew) pic.twitter.com/hJ416XrYdQ
A lone brain cell reaching out for connections. pic.twitter.com/qQKf5pkUxc— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) February 19, 2023
