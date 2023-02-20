All aTwitter: 20 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

I don't think we're ignoring. We're not sure what it means. Rivera, hopefully, explains what extra responsibilities come with the title. At a minimum, I imagine Rivera will have Bieniemy involved in certain head coaching scenarios to aid his coaching journey. https://t.co/7GMTvkOcfw — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 19, 2023

Sam Howell, 3 year UNC career: 10,283 yards, 92 TDs, 23 INTs



Pat Mahomes, 3 year Texas Tech career: 11,252 yards, 93 TDs, 29 INTs



Both started the season finale as a rookie and entered their second season the same year Eric Bieniemy took over their respective offenses pic.twitter.com/pdUg8R3ioB — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) February 19, 2023

Why would Eric Bieniemy leave Patrick Mahomes for Sam Howell. Well do people not remember what folks was saying about Patrick Mahomes before he was Patrick Mahomes????#HTTC pic.twitter.com/NQbdCuigeM — StartSamRedwolfHowell (@Lennyfrigginleo) February 19, 2023

Jordan Ta’amu (Defenders QB) said EB calls plays backwards bc it helps players learn the plays faster. Play, then formation rather than formation then play. After enough reps, the players know the formation when the play is called. Genius. #HTTC — Command This! Podcast (@Command_This) February 18, 2023

I just really like diagramming random things now pic.twitter.com/TADDERBb13 — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) February 19, 2023

They’re terrific diagrams, such a clean way to present a concept and key points — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 19, 2023

Gonna be fun to try and translate those concepts from the Shanahan/McVay/Gruden language I already know to the EB/Reid language. — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 19, 2023

It’s no secret to anyone who studies the offense that Andy Reid and his tree use three really basic things in concert with each other to make offensive football easier on their players. Bieniemy is no different. It should be the basis of every offense. pic.twitter.com/XO1tKk0bRy — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) February 18, 2023

5) Daron Payne, DT



"Payne ranked in the top 10 in both pressures and stops in 2022. He played a ridiculous 86% of his team’s defensive snaps, according to Over The Cap, and he will be highly sought after in free agency."



Full list: https://t.co/G4orvPL2IP pic.twitter.com/Huy0hrqCVi — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 19, 2023

The #Cardinals are hiring 29-year-old Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator, per sources.



Rallis — who starred at LB for Edina High School and the University of Minnesota — was on staff in Philly with Jonathan Gannon. He now becomes the NFL’s youngest coordinator. pic.twitter.com/Hy7CqrPa4z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2023

This video of Jonathan Gannon is mesmerizing.pic.twitter.com/CfUQ98WNl4 — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) February 18, 2023

Washington WR coach Drew Terrell had been mentioned for this job. Wonder if they’d try to bring him on as a pass game coordinator. https://t.co/64gBWoObDA — John Keim (@john_keim) February 19, 2023

Brady and Mahomes' numbers by age 27 are nothing short of remarkable. pic.twitter.com/7z3hKlc4LO — NFL (@NFL) February 18, 2023

The authentic game jersey!!



The Rock is spitting gems but that jersey has me howling pic.twitter.com/htGtAbcR7Z — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 19, 2023

“One of the best atmospheres in the XFL.”



Contrast with the worst atmosphere in the NFL.



DC Defenders > Washington C-Words until Dan Snyder sells AND we get a corrected rebrand. https://t.co/1O1R0Nv2LU — SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) February 20, 2023

In the XFL: Instead of an onside kick, the trailing team can maintain possession with a 4th-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line.



It just worked for the St. Louis BattleHawks.



This was brought to NFL owners in the past but didn't get enough votes.pic.twitter.com/qNP5QukWMy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 19, 2023

The XFL is wild. San Antonio was up 15-3 with 1:30 left. They lost 18-15. How?



TD makes it 15-9



A 3-point (!) conversion (from the 10) makes it 15-12.



Convert a 4th & 15 instead of an onside kick to get the ball back



Another TD makes it 18-15



Madness.pic.twitter.com/sAzzZl7Dnm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 19, 2023

My Saturday fun project: using AI, every US president as a Pixar character. pic.twitter.com/0kWPqyphWb — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) February 18, 2023

Richard Belzer appeared as Det. Munch on Homicide, Law & Order, SVU, Trial By Jury, The Wire, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Beat, Arrested Development and The X-Files among others and was the first actor to play the same character on 10 different live-action shows.



RIP pic.twitter.com/C3kXGhbq2Z — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 19, 2023

A reminder that Richard Belzer correctly predicted the future in 1994 pic.twitter.com/WVY3ro3WpM — Crystal Voyager (@garylarsonesque) February 19, 2023

