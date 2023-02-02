Could interest in Eric Bieniemy and Anthony Lynn signal big plans at quarterback?

The Washington Commanders interviewed San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach and running backs coach Anthony Lynn for their offensive coordinator opening yesterday, the team announced on Twitter. The most recent names to officially emerge in the candidate pool were the most prominent, as the Commanders requested interviews with Lynn and Eric Bieniemy. Though Rivera reportedly has not conducted an official interview with Bieniemy yet.

If you are asking the question of why either candidate should consider Washington when there are arguably several more situations that are better, that is fair. Furthermore, you’d have to hope in this instance that Rivera has good situational awareness and his conversations with both coaches must reflect that. Regarding job security, Rivera knows that he is not in the best standing perceptually with ownership changes looming. However, do you cut ties with a offensive coordinator in Scott Turner (whom you just extended last year) if you don’t believe this offense has a lot of potential behind the right quarterback and coordinator combination?

Rivera may be willing to go all-in again on a quarterback if that means agreeing to terms with either coach. That could mean veteran options or a top prospect in the draft, but the OC candidate has to believe in Rivera’s plans and that Rivera will stick to the plan he pitched.

On the latest Trap or Dive podcast episode, co-host AJ Thompson discussed what Head Coach Ron Rivera’s interest in both Lynn and Bieniemy could signal and why his pitch to both candidates likely included big plans at quarterback. Quarterback plans that are bigger than Sam Howell, Washington’s 2022 5th round draft pick. We also discuss some key roster questions with the start of the off-season around the corner; what to do with Daron Payne, Kam Curl, and some other underrated positions of need.