All aTwitter: 2 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

We are saddened to share the news that Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has passed away at age 86. #HOFForever



More Info: https://t.co/c2w422KGaJ pic.twitter.com/xRQTrrYjug — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2023

This Bobby Beathard draft was a master-class. My goodness. RIP to one of the most important figures in DC sports history. pic.twitter.com/yOyNkdFsKV — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 1, 2023

Just got off the phone with the Big Man. He sounds great. Think he goes home soon. What a blessing!!! pic.twitter.com/lxfbFVjyiS — Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) February 1, 2023

I just finished watching some Sean Taylor highlights… arguably the best football player to ever touch a football he was the complete football player RIP 21 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 31, 2023

I mean I get the hyperbole, but the Commanders is not the worst OC job in the league especially for someone trying to showcase their play calling skills https://t.co/91gTWIOeDJ — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) February 1, 2023

The #Saints parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary Kris Richard, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



New Orleans' other co-DC, Ryan Nielsen, recently took the DC job in Atlanta. Significant changes on D. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2023

The wife of #49ers captain Fred Warner, Sydney, says she's never going back to the #Eagles stadium again (@jasrifootball)



“I didn’t feel safe. The ‘F-yous’ and shoving.. I hope your plane crashes.. I’m all about passion, but never again.” pic.twitter.com/jOtWWSMr1O — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2023

49ers star Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, says she didn't "feel safe" at the Eagles game after fans berated her ... and she's vowing never to return to the Linc. Hear what they allegedly said to the All-Pro's wife. https://t.co/OPLDUOu5QA — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 1, 2023

Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges ... just 10 days before Philadelphia is slated to play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. https://t.co/zd9CqE3cQR — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 2, 2023

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talking to reporters today at the Senior Bowl about Dallas’ 27-year Super Bowl drought: pic.twitter.com/X5CDABt8J9 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 2, 2023

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sharing his thoughts with reporters today at the Senior Bowl on how the Eagles and Rams turned being aggressive in the offseason into Super Bowl berths the last two seasons: pic.twitter.com/CoPanaV3PQ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 2, 2023

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the team next season.pic.twitter.com/nUeoknU716 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2023

49ers have been to 3 NFC Championships in 4 years. This shouldn’t be a conversation or talking point. https://t.co/PshjZPnGZ0 — CROCKPOT (@eric_crocker) February 1, 2023

Video of Tom Brady making the news official: “I’m retiring. For good.”pic.twitter.com/oEPV3smYrH https://t.co/Rt37oFP7Jh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 1, 2023

(ICYMI) Niners LT Trent Williams not ruling out retirement after another "grueling" season: "I'm just taking it one day at a time"https://t.co/Z8xu2nwFJj pic.twitter.com/2cvcgkZDTr — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 2, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop