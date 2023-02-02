NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s the event everyone looks forward to every year, the NFL Pro Bowl! Five Washington Commanders players will be participating in the new, and improved? Pro Bowl. This year’s event has eliminated the actual football game, and replaced it with a series of skills events and a flag football game. The NFL will never miss an opportunity to maximize the coverage of an event that wouldn’t even make a headline in most other sports. They also love to stretch every event out to maximize their online and television exposure. Welcome to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games sponsored by multiple major corporations.

This year, the Pro Bowl has shifted to a Pro Bowl Games format, with events taking place over two days, leading up to 7-on-7 flag football games, rather than the traditional game, on Sunday.

The first night of competition takes place on Thursday night, with the following events:

Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Lightning Round

Longest Drive

Precision Passing

Best Catch - First Round

The Pro Bowl Games conclude on Sunday with four more skills challenges, as well as three different 7-on-7 flag football games. At the end, the winning conference will be determined.

Best Catch - Finale

Gridiron Gauntlet

Move the Chains

Kick Tac Toe

7-on-7 Flag Games

The Washington Commanders had six players voted into the Pro Bowl as starters, reserves, or alternates. Five of those players will be participating in this week’s Pro Bowl games, with only Montez Sweat, who was voted in as a 2nd alternate, not participating.

Jonathan Allen, DT (starter)

Tress Way, P (starter)

Jeremy Reaves, special teams (starter)

Terry McLaurin, WR (reserve)

Daron Payne, DT (1st alt.)

Montez Sweat, DE (2nd alt.)

get your tissues ready



watch @RiverboatRonHC tell the guys they made the Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/7rpj99EIkZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022

Matchup: AFC vs NFC

Pro Bowl Skills Show

Thursday, February 2, 2023, 7:00 pm

Pro Bowl Games

Sunday, February 5, 2023, 3:00 pm

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Paradise, Nevada

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, simulcast on ABC, DisneyXD

Announcers:

Skills competition: Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, and Laura Rutledge. Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky(first night).

Pro Bowl Games: Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee

Online: ESPN+ | FuboTV

DraftKings odds: Pain

Prediction: who cares?

AFC

Coach: Peyton Manning

NFC

Coach: Eli Manning

