All aTwitter: 19 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Boss move wearing the ring. Put the pressure on em’, EB. https://t.co/AZweNufyiD— Marshall (@EstCommand) February 18, 2023
Mark your calendars: Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference is set for Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 18, 2023
February 18, 2023
I've been texting with one prominent Washington Commanders player about the Eric Bieniemy hire.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 18, 2023
Direct quote..."absolutely jacked!"
Yeah, these players are fired up that EB is joining the team.
My only insider info that I can share… EB texted Len today & I asked Len to ask him where I can send him a run the damn ball hat as my welcoming gift.— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) February 18, 2023
Len actually laughed but then continued to roll his eyes at me after. Safe to say I must be feeling better
Eric Bienemy, who is going to be the Commanders’ play caller, is about to check the final box of excuses as to why he isn’t an NFL head coach. If he succeeds in Washington and doesn’t get an HC opportunity, there won’t be any more room for goalposts to be moved. pic.twitter.com/LEFsAYeO9w— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 18, 2023
Eric Bieniemy going to the Commanders is foolish and unnecessary.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 17, 2023
Matt Nagy nor Doug Pederson had to “prove themself without Andy Reid.” pic.twitter.com/MUAaKnA7F2
I was completely unaware of any allegations before seeing the Acho video. A quick Google search got me to this site (not the only one available) that offers some details (if you scroll to the bottom of the article).https://t.co/SaykpfWBPS https://t.co/lBj2F7EydR— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 19, 2023
The debate on whether Eric Bienemy should be a head coach, is separate point from whether his new job with the #Commanders is lateral; it's not. The language & pay in his new contract underline that fact. I am completely aware of it & his term, as I am of his previous 1-yr deals. https://t.co/JMABDPeBue— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 18, 2023
Talking about Eric Bieniemy; why he’s here; what he adds; some anecdotes that say a lot about his attitude and what he expects. Much more. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/ucETTX0lZB— John Keim (@john_keim) February 18, 2023
Fun fact: Eric Bieniemy's last NFL touchdown as a player was against Washington — the game-winner in Donovan McNabb's first career start.https://t.co/wVlYUUdUXR— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 18, 2023
It’s not a coincidence that former NFL players turned head coaches tend to have more former players on their staffs, which increases the diversity on the staff. They’ve been in the locker room and know what/who resonates with players. (SEE: Dan Campbell/Doug Pederson) https://t.co/G1oDPrmdGo— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) February 19, 2023
On Daron Payne, seems like they want to re-signing him, but may have to wait because of cash flow issues. They had to wait on Terry last year and ended up paying more because market moved. Same could happen this year. Could they creatively structure a deal to get him signed now?— Mike (@MikeRnFn1) February 18, 2023
They didn’t have to wait; they chose to wait. They tend to move slow with contracts. But I’m not sure about what they can do now. But both sides need to be motivated. If I’m Payne, would be tempting to gauge my market value. Can be tagged of course.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 18, 2023
Taylor Heinicke #35— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) February 18, 2023
Carson Wentz #36
Sam Howell #46 https://t.co/GgTvKWVOwa
Carson Wentz will be long gone before his contract guarantees hit on March 17th. https://t.co/HAgxlWfWuv pic.twitter.com/l9wkER3dy3— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) February 18, 2023
If the #Commanders wanted to go younger at the TE position, they have three intriguing options in the FA market.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 18, 2023
This may make sense due to Bieniemy's use of TE back in Kansas City.
Best part, TEs don't break the bank. Gisecki may be a low-risk, high reward candidate. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/vPGaNqKMIG
Even before the Commanders hired Eric Bieniemy I’ve been calling for them to draft Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer at #16 and Now that needs to happen even more so! He would look so good in Bieniemy’s offense. pic.twitter.com/HYfrFrQ7hd— Zac (@DCzWall) February 18, 2023
Get what you’re saying, but I had no problem with the way he was used. He was in position to do a lot of damage. That 2015 season: 87 catches, 952yards, 11TDs. In 14 games. https://t.co/dHQdIojQ3a— Marshall (@EstCommand) February 18, 2023
Huge congrats to good dude Eric Schaffer, who is the new EVP/Chief Commercial Officer for @JoeGibbsRacing on the eve of the @NASCAR season & #DAYTONA500 ...Coach Joe & Eric worked together at #Redskins— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 18, 2023
Eric is/was one of the smartest & classiest people I've covered. pic.twitter.com/wEeB9qg4pu
The #Panthers are hiring three-time Pro Bowl cornerback DeAngelo Hall as their assistant defensive backs coach, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2023
Hall, who was working as an analyst for NFL Network, has been thinking about coaching since retiring five years ago. Instant credibility in the room. pic.twitter.com/pFAOuxXvV9
#Patriots may not see a "massive gap" between Mac Jones and Zap Bailey, per @AlbertBreer— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 18, 2023
When asked if the Patriots will be willing to listen to trade offers for Mac Jones. Breer said he thinks they would
He adds that Belichick didn't appreciate how Mac handled things last year pic.twitter.com/Cj8MKx5ZCD
Raider Image store a cold place rn… #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/FTSzr0I40g— ⭐️SO DOPE CHRIS⭐️ (@ChrisinCali) February 18, 2023
An amazing Japanese battery commercial. pic.twitter.com/N90tebNGhq— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) February 17, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...