All aTwitter: 18 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
The #Commanders and Eric Bieniemy agreed to terms on a multiyear deal as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, his agent Jason Fletcher tells me.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 17, 2023
KC wanted him back. But Bieniemy got an upgraded title, a chance to build his staff and a big commitment. pic.twitter.com/7FRR3a6qRW
New: What's happening now with Eric Bienemy's onboarding as both the #Commanders Asst. Head Coach & offensive coordinator as @CBSSportsHQ first told you. Bienemy's deal "is finalized" and has "already been" finalized before today, per league source. pic.twitter.com/kxZ9ZhufGA— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 18, 2023
One reason the process has taken a few days: Bieniemy has met with many assistants in staff. https://t.co/4Of1zhq8ct— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 17, 2023
Assistant head coach title, multi-year deal, and choosing his position coaches. They wanted him badly.— Marshall (@EstCommand) February 17, 2023
I think the Commanders are ready for "Hard Knocks".— Disco (@discoque5) February 18, 2023
Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/O2pm4nItsv— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 17, 2023
Just received a text from a Commanders offensive starter about the hiring of Eric Bieniemy.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 18, 2023
No words.
This is all I got “ ”
I think that speaks for itself.
Potential Chiefs offensive FA's that could follow Bieniemy here:— Jay (@RedskinsCult) February 17, 2023
LT Orlando Brown Jr.
WR Juju Smith Schuster
WR Mecole Hardman
TE Blake Bell
RT Andrew Wylie
G Nick Allegretti
RB Jerrick McKinnon
RB Ronald Jones
WR Justin Watson https://t.co/8Hkjh5hC8K
"We have a quarterback we feel pretty comfortable in. We're going to give Sam every opportunity to see if he can be our starter, and we'll go from there."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 17, 2023
Don’t think so. Haven’t heard anything has changed. Yes ownership clearly was OK with the money and it being for multiple years. Didn’t stand in the way of moving on from Turner with 2 years left either. But still seeking a sale. https://t.co/FRKkyWlHzZ— John Keim (@john_keim) February 17, 2023
UPDATE: Commanders Ownership— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 18, 2023
There was another biding tour for a potential new owner at the Commanders facility today, according to a source. I’m also told there has been at least four bids submitted to purchase the franchise. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/D4Xl1xcYdF
NFL ownership rules, long a source of pride, may be limiting bidders https://t.co/Qx4bXL84FW— The Insider (@Insider) February 17, 2023
Not going to waste my time trying to explain why Urban Meyer, Kliff Kingsbury, & Nathaniel Hackett receiving an opportunity to fail so spectacularly as HC’s before Eric Bieniemy has to make a LATERAL MOVE to prove his competency as a coordinator is an f’ing embarrassment. ✌— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 17, 2023
NFL: Can you win a Super Bowl?— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) February 17, 2023
Eric Bieniemy: Done.
NFL: Win it again.
Eric Bieniemy: Done.
NFL: Yeah but can you win with Sam Howell…
Once Eric Bieniemy’s deal is finalized with Washington, three of the four OC-DC coordinators from Super Bowl LVII will have changed teams in less than a week:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2023
Bieniemy ▶️ Commanders
Jonathan Gannon ▶️ Cards
Shane Steichen ▶️ Colts
February 17, 2023
Chiefs from 2018-22 is maybe the best 5-season run of offense in NFL history. #EricBieniemy was their offensive coordinator the entire time. His game-planning & play-designing were key. How he does w/ #Commanders depends on many things, but this is an exciting & huge-upside hire.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 17, 2023
Eric Bienemy hire is a major get for Commanders:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 17, 2023
Coordinators don't leave buildings like KC to come here. They don't stop working w/ QBs like Mahomes to work w/ unproven QBs. But his situation is so unique/ unprecedented. Possible HR move. No brainer to swing for fences w/ EB.
From NFL Now: The #Commanders will try to close it out with potential OC Eric Bieniemy, while Matt Nagy looms as his replacement with the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XQHiXT4XY6— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023
From two weeks ago when Bieniemy’s name first emerged as a favorite:— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) February 17, 2023
The Pros and Cons of Eric Bieniemy For The Commandershttps://t.co/4liWCHLJ1h
I realize that it's likely that social media departments have deemed that this creates more engagement & thus I'm ranting into the void, but I'm not a fan of the growing trend of NFL insiders having to attach to tweets huge pictures of subjects overlaid w/gaudy BREAKING text.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 17, 2023
The Commanders interviewed Brown for their OC position. https://t.co/N0eWNsSekr— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 17, 2023
Day 2— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) February 17, 2023
Ron: “So what’s your stance on standing on the sidelines with your arms crossed?”
EB: “What?”
(Awkward silence)
.@Eagles v @chiefs as the Chiefs ran for 119 yards in 2nd half. Great execution or Poor Defense? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/DwdHcX8pJu— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 16, 2023
Longtime Giants RB Tiki Barber says Aaron Rodgers is too sensitive for NYC media. https://t.co/Uovu6DHMMo— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 17, 2023
This feels like a deal where the impact of dead money helped lead to a new contract. Cheaper to keep around than release. The structure on some of these contracts is something we lose sight of too often https://t.co/cwbGUR7RXQ— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 17, 2023
Just In: Genius Sports has been granted exclusive data distribution rights for all XFL games, beginning Saturday.— Sportico (@Sportico) February 17, 2023
This year, the XFL is offering a free-to-play game that asks fans to bet with football tokens, including creating parlays, to rank on a league-wide leaderboard.
Is the SEC the best conference in college football? pic.twitter.com/Vl2Vsra1vp— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 16, 2023
NFL scouts tell us few guys boosted their draft stock more at @seniorbowl than K-State CB Julius Brents. 6030v w/ record-setting 82 7/8 wing. DB teach tape stuff here. Textbook tight-man focus.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 17, 2023
Rarely see 1-on-1 rep where QB doesn’t even throw it. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/DvZMizYPCF
Inside the factory: A look into the production of steel chains. It's all about the timing here.⛓️ pic.twitter.com/trQPqGkzHI— H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) February 16, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...