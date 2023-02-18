All aTwitter: 18 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The #Commanders and Eric Bieniemy agreed to terms on a multiyear deal as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, his agent Jason Fletcher tells me.



KC wanted him back. But Bieniemy got an upgraded title, a chance to build his staff and a big commitment. pic.twitter.com/7FRR3a6qRW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 17, 2023

New: What's happening now with Eric Bienemy's onboarding as both the #Commanders Asst. Head Coach & offensive coordinator as @CBSSportsHQ first told you. Bienemy's deal "is finalized" and has "already been" finalized before today, per league source. pic.twitter.com/kxZ9ZhufGA — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 18, 2023

One reason the process has taken a few days: Bieniemy has met with many assistants in staff. https://t.co/4Of1zhq8ct — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 17, 2023

Assistant head coach title, multi-year deal, and choosing his position coaches. They wanted him badly. — Marshall (@EstCommand) February 17, 2023

I think the Commanders are ready for "Hard Knocks". — Disco (@discoque5) February 18, 2023

Just received a text from a Commanders offensive starter about the hiring of Eric Bieniemy.



No words.



This is all I got “ ”



I think that speaks for itself. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 18, 2023

Potential Chiefs offensive FA's that could follow Bieniemy here:



LT Orlando Brown Jr.

WR Juju Smith Schuster

WR Mecole Hardman

TE Blake Bell

RT Andrew Wylie

G Nick Allegretti

RB Jerrick McKinnon

RB Ronald Jones

WR Justin Watson https://t.co/8Hkjh5hC8K — Jay (@RedskinsCult) February 17, 2023

"We have a quarterback we feel pretty comfortable in. We're going to give Sam every opportunity to see if he can be our starter, and we'll go from there." — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 17, 2023

Don’t think so. Haven’t heard anything has changed. Yes ownership clearly was OK with the money and it being for multiple years. Didn’t stand in the way of moving on from Turner with 2 years left either. But still seeking a sale. https://t.co/FRKkyWlHzZ — John Keim (@john_keim) February 17, 2023

UPDATE: Commanders Ownership



There was another biding tour for a potential new owner at the Commanders facility today, according to a source. I’m also told there has been at least four bids submitted to purchase the franchise. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/D4Xl1xcYdF — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 18, 2023

NFL ownership rules, long a source of pride, may be limiting bidders https://t.co/Qx4bXL84FW — The Insider (@Insider) February 17, 2023

Not going to waste my time trying to explain why Urban Meyer, Kliff Kingsbury, & Nathaniel Hackett receiving an opportunity to fail so spectacularly as HC’s before Eric Bieniemy has to make a LATERAL MOVE to prove his competency as a coordinator is an f’ing embarrassment. ✌ — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 17, 2023

NFL: Can you win a Super Bowl?

Eric Bieniemy: Done.

NFL: Win it again.

Eric Bieniemy: Done.

NFL: Yeah but can you win with Sam Howell… — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) February 17, 2023

Once Eric Bieniemy’s deal is finalized with Washington, three of the four OC-DC coordinators from Super Bowl LVII will have changed teams in less than a week:



Bieniemy ▶️ Commanders

Jonathan Gannon ▶️ Cards

Shane Steichen ▶️ Colts — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2023

Chiefs from 2018-22 is maybe the best 5-season run of offense in NFL history. #EricBieniemy was their offensive coordinator the entire time. His game-planning & play-designing were key. How he does w/ #Commanders depends on many things, but this is an exciting & huge-upside hire. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 17, 2023

Eric Bienemy hire is a major get for Commanders:



Coordinators don't leave buildings like KC to come here. They don't stop working w/ QBs like Mahomes to work w/ unproven QBs. But his situation is so unique/ unprecedented. Possible HR move. No brainer to swing for fences w/ EB. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 17, 2023

From NFL Now: The #Commanders will try to close it out with potential OC Eric Bieniemy, while Matt Nagy looms as his replacement with the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XQHiXT4XY6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

From two weeks ago when Bieniemy’s name first emerged as a favorite:



The Pros and Cons of Eric Bieniemy For The Commandershttps://t.co/4liWCHLJ1h — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) February 17, 2023

I realize that it's likely that social media departments have deemed that this creates more engagement & thus I'm ranting into the void, but I'm not a fan of the growing trend of NFL insiders having to attach to tweets huge pictures of subjects overlaid w/gaudy BREAKING text. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 17, 2023

The Commanders interviewed Brown for their OC position. https://t.co/N0eWNsSekr — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 17, 2023

Day 2



Ron: “So what’s your stance on standing on the sidelines with your arms crossed?”



EB: “What?”



(Awkward silence) — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) February 17, 2023

.@Eagles v @chiefs as the Chiefs ran for 119 yards in 2nd half. Great execution or Poor Defense? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/DwdHcX8pJu — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 16, 2023

Longtime Giants RB Tiki Barber says Aaron Rodgers is too sensitive for NYC media. https://t.co/Uovu6DHMMo — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 17, 2023

This feels like a deal where the impact of dead money helped lead to a new contract. Cheaper to keep around than release. The structure on some of these contracts is something we lose sight of too often https://t.co/cwbGUR7RXQ — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 17, 2023

Just In: Genius Sports has been granted exclusive data distribution rights for all XFL games, beginning Saturday.



This year, the XFL is offering a free-to-play game that asks fans to bet with football tokens, including creating parlays, to rank on a league-wide leaderboard. — Sportico (@Sportico) February 17, 2023

Is the SEC the best conference in college football? pic.twitter.com/Vl2Vsra1vp — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 16, 2023

NFL scouts tell us few guys boosted their draft stock more at @seniorbowl than K-State CB Julius Brents. 6030v w/ record-setting 82 7/8 wing. DB teach tape stuff here. Textbook tight-man focus.



Rarely see 1-on-1 rep where QB doesn’t even throw it. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/DvZMizYPCF — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 17, 2023

