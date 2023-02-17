What grade do you give the Eric Bieniemy OC hire?

The Washington Commanders finally got their man! Eric Bieniemy has been hired as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Scott Turner who was fired two days after the season finale. He has spent the last 5 season as the OC for the Kansas City Chiefs, helping them win two Super Bowls under Head Coach Andy Reid. He now moves east and will take over Washington’s offense. The Commanders haven’t made the playoffs in the last two of Ron Rivera’s three season as head coach, and a lackluster offense was blamed for that again this year. Bieniemy takes over an offense that is led by Sam Howell for now, but a lot more changes are expected.

