Eric Bieniemy and the Washington Commanders have mutual interest, OC hire could happen today

Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders are hosting Eric Bieniemy for the 2nd day in a row as they try to work out a deal that would make him the new offensive coordinator. Bieniemy flew here after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday and had dinner with Head Coach Ron Rivera and several Washington executives.

Yesterday they met at team headquarters to discuss their open OC job. This reportedly went well and led to another dinner together last night. Now we're in Day two of negotiations, which reportedly gets down to the details of a new contract, coaching staffing, and more. Multiple national reporters have noted that this deal could be finalized today.

Sources: The #Commanders and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy have mutual interest and it’s trending in the right direction toward him being their new coordinator. Both sides are working through specifics, but Bieniemy is the top choice. If all goes well, this should be official today. pic.twitter.com/55qiJdOGPQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy will be back in Ashburn to continue talks with Commanders coach Ron Rivera today. Sources say they'll cover staffing and contract this AM. If things go well, Washington could have its OC by the end of the day.



Rivera and Andy Reid have been in touch, too. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 17, 2023

The Washington Commanders fired OC Scott Turner after the season ended over a month ago. They interviewed seven other coaches for the position and we're waiting until the Super Bowl was over to interview Eric Bieniemy. There were over a dozen OC openings this year, and most of them have been filled since the season ended

Eric Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last five seasons, and has helped them win two Super Bowls under Head Coach Andy Reid. He has been interviewing for a head coaching job for the last few years, and has had over a dozen interviews,. But still hasn't landed that coveted promotion.

Coaching under Reid has major advantages, but questions about play calling responsibilities have led to speculation that Bieniemy would need to work under a head coach that will let him run the offense completely before he gets his shot to run a team. Reid has allowed previous OC's like Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy to call the plays, but has only given Bieniemy limited opportunities at play calling.

If Bieniemy joins Washington, thee will likely be some changes to the coaching staff. Washington's WRs coach Drew Terrell is receiving OC interest from new Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon. Ron Rivera has been in contact with Andy Reid, there could be some KC coaches that follow Bieniemy here. Matt Nagy rejoined the Chiefs coaching staff after his failed stint as the Chicago Bears head coach, and is expected to replace Bieniemy if he gets the job in Washington.