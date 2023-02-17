Cam Smith is a Top Corner. Is He Worthy of the Commanders’ Top Pick?

Cam Smith, CB

School: South Carolina | Conference: SEC

College Experience: RS Junior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’ / 188 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 1st Round

Player Comparison: Marshon Lattimore

College Statistics

Player Overview

Cam Smith ended his high school career as the second-best prospect in South Carolina. Smith follows a long line of great man corners for the Gamecocks. He replaced Jaycee Horn as their top corner and models his game after Stephon Gilmore. It’s evident in his confident and aggressive demeanor out on the island. After Horn left for he NFL, Smith stepped up in his redshirt sophomore seasons and became a dominant defender. He had highs in tackles, interceptions, and pass deflections and earned a reputation as a shutdown corner. This past season, he earned all-SEC second-team honors.

Strengths

Quick feet and fluid hips, changes direction with ease

Good awareness in both zone and man coverages

Competitive and physical at the point of catch with ball skills

High effort player; often chases down plays opposite his side of the field

Weaknesses

Can be too physical at times, leading to penalties

Occasionally beat by double moves

Leaves his feet more than I’d like to make tackles

Can struggle getting off blocks

Let’s see his work

One thing about Cam Smith: He's gonna bring it. pic.twitter.com/To8A6afexg — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 7, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

There is talent at cornerback for the Commanders, but Kendall Fuller is entering the last year of his contract and Benjamin St-Juste has struggled to stay healthy for a full season. Smith has the skills to be a very good man cover corner on the boundary, but given his awareness and vision, he should be just as good in a zone scheme. I think many of his weaknesses can be minimized with coaching. This is a very talented draft at cornerback where the combine and pro days will go a long way to establishing the draft order. A good showing before the draft could firmly plant Smith in the top ten. If he is available, he should definitely be in the conversation with the 16th pick.