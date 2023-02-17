All aTwitter: 17 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

some of our top plays from the 2022 season



which one is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/DbKEuS0Xuc — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 16, 2023

Highest #Commanders cap hits in 2023 as it stands:



1. Carson Wentz: $26.17M

2. Jonathan Allen: $21.44M

3. Curtis Samuel: £13M

4. Charles Leno: $12.5M

5. Chase Roullier: $12.45M

6. Kendall Fuller: $11.62M

7. Montez Sweat: $11.25M

8. Terry McLaurin: $11.02M

9. Chase Young: $10.99M pic.twitter.com/IkCbnm3JrH — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 16, 2023

We are interviewing Eric Bieniemy today for our offensive coordinator opening. — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 16, 2023

Was told the Commanders' talks with Eric Bieniemy today were positive and they're expected to continue into Friday.https://t.co/RlGNXHzI0y — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 16, 2023

The talks with Eric Bieniemy have wrapped up; will continue tomorrow. Was told talks went well today. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 16, 2023

The Commanders concluded their interview today with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. Talks went well -- and will continue into tomorrow, per source.



Pack your patience... — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 16, 2023

When we see the Commanders have hired Ken Zampese tweet…. pic.twitter.com/HpCIty2GNn — Zac (@DCzWall) February 16, 2023

The most Washington thing would be for them to announce Beinemy and have the whole fanbase excited and then for dan to announce hes not selling and have the entire fanbase ready to revolt lol — Ⓜ️ike Hall (@TBZmoneymike301) February 16, 2023

Wrong formation, no problem.



The Chiefs final TD wasn't how they drew it up #NFLTurningPoint pic.twitter.com/eUGXSeXpbq — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 16, 2023

There are 47 QBs who have started at least 120 games for one team.



The three lowest winning percentages belong to Archie Manning with the Saints, Derek Carr with the Raiders, and Matt Stafford with the Rams. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 16, 2023

Blandino says new #Broncos HC Sean Payton told him he's going to do it every game next year if they don't outlaw the rule.



“It amounts to a rugby scrum. The NFL wants to showcase the athleticism and skill of our athletes. This is just not a skillful play." https://t.co/TbPBcUQUjS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 16, 2023

The agents of #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott will "figure out his value at the combine" and then decide if they'll accept a restructured contract to stay with Dallas, according to @AdamSchefter



If Zeke refuses to restructure contract his contract, he'll be released. pic.twitter.com/RWfKh32Pvj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 16, 2023

Jones taking a pay cut is not what you wanna see if you're a free-agent RB https://t.co/ZsTCfoxqDa — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) February 17, 2023

Update: The no-trade clause on #Cardinals All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins contract has voided due to his 6-game PED suspension last year, per @corryjoel of CBS Sports.



Several teams inquired about Hopkins' availability before last season's trade deadline. This makes a trade easier. pic.twitter.com/ShEBimDg5z — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 16, 2023

Giants hire Brian Daboll's son as assistant coach. https://t.co/GrrJs8mVil — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 17, 2023

Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut March 4. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2023

Could you sum up Frank Zappa in a few sentences? pic.twitter.com/z8pRY6WZEb — Frank Zappa (@zappa) February 16, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop