All aTwitter: 17 February 2023

some of our top plays from the 2022 season— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 16, 2023
which one is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/DbKEuS0Xuc
Highest #Commanders cap hits in 2023 as it stands:— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 16, 2023
1. Carson Wentz: $26.17M
2. Jonathan Allen: $21.44M
3. Curtis Samuel: £13M
4. Charles Leno: $12.5M
5. Chase Roullier: $12.45M
6. Kendall Fuller: $11.62M
7. Montez Sweat: $11.25M
8. Terry McLaurin: $11.02M
9. Chase Young: $10.99M pic.twitter.com/IkCbnm3JrH
We are interviewing Eric Bieniemy today for our offensive coordinator opening.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 16, 2023
Was told the Commanders' talks with Eric Bieniemy today were positive and they're expected to continue into Friday.https://t.co/RlGNXHzI0y— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 16, 2023
The talks with Eric Bieniemy have wrapped up; will continue tomorrow. Was told talks went well today.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 16, 2023
The Commanders concluded their interview today with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. Talks went well -- and will continue into tomorrow, per source.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 16, 2023
Pack your patience...
SOON pic.twitter.com/2IQxB6UvAs— SZN⚡️ (@CommandersSZN_) February 17, 2023
When we see the Commanders have hired Ken Zampese tweet…. pic.twitter.com/HpCIty2GNn— Zac (@DCzWall) February 16, 2023
The most Washington thing would be for them to announce Beinemy and have the whole fanbase excited and then for dan to announce hes not selling and have the entire fanbase ready to revolt lol— Ⓜ️ike Hall (@TBZmoneymike301) February 16, 2023
HOWELL SZN 2023 #HTTC x @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/9AaoTBkrWo— DC Sports Experience (@DCsportsXP) February 16, 2023
Wrong formation, no problem.— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 16, 2023
The Chiefs final TD wasn't how they drew it up #NFLTurningPoint pic.twitter.com/eUGXSeXpbq
There are 47 QBs who have started at least 120 games for one team.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 16, 2023
The three lowest winning percentages belong to Archie Manning with the Saints, Derek Carr with the Raiders, and Matt Stafford with the Rams.
Blandino says new #Broncos HC Sean Payton told him he's going to do it every game next year if they don't outlaw the rule.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 16, 2023
“It amounts to a rugby scrum. The NFL wants to showcase the athleticism and skill of our athletes. This is just not a skillful play." https://t.co/TbPBcUQUjS
The agents of #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott will "figure out his value at the combine" and then decide if they'll accept a restructured contract to stay with Dallas, according to @AdamSchefter— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 16, 2023
If Zeke refuses to restructure contract his contract, he'll be released. pic.twitter.com/RWfKh32Pvj
Jones taking a pay cut is not what you wanna see if you're a free-agent RB https://t.co/ZsTCfoxqDa— Kevin Patra (@kpatra) February 17, 2023
Update: The no-trade clause on #Cardinals All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins contract has voided due to his 6-game PED suspension last year, per @corryjoel of CBS Sports.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 16, 2023
Several teams inquired about Hopkins' availability before last season's trade deadline. This makes a trade easier. pic.twitter.com/ShEBimDg5z
Giants hire Brian Daboll's son as assistant coach. https://t.co/GrrJs8mVil— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 17, 2023
Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut March 4.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2023
Could you sum up Frank Zappa in a few sentences? pic.twitter.com/z8pRY6WZEb— Frank Zappa (@zappa) February 16, 2023
