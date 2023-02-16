The Arizona Cardinals request to interview Washington Commanders WRs coach Drew Terrell for OC

The Washington Commanders have already lost one coach to another team this off-season when DBs coach Chris Harris joined the Tennessee Titans after receiving significant interest from several teams. They also fired Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner and are concluding their search for his replacement with a multi-day interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. If he, or another candidate, is hired, there could be even more coaching churn as the new brings in a few of his people.

The Arizona Cardinals just hired Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, and he is now working on filling out his own coaching staff. The Cardinals have requested interviews with at least three coaches for their open OC position, and one of them is Washington Commanders WRs coach Drew Terrell. He has not interviewed for any of the dozen OC jobs that opened up after the season, including for his own teams. The only internal candidate that Ron Rivera interviewed was QB coach Ken Zampese.

Drew Terrell got his NFL coaching career started with Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers in 2018. He was hired as an offensive quality control coach, after spending the previous four years as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech (2014) and Michigan(2015-17). Terrell was a punt returner at Stanford, and started coaching two years after graduating.

When Washington does hire their new OC, there will be some questions about how much control they will have over the offense, including the assistant coaches that will be working with them. Dan Snyder is expected to sell the team this year which brings up questions about how much money he is going to commit to coaches and players on his way out of the door. A new ownership group will pick up the contracts for anyone Ron Rivera adds to the team before the sale.