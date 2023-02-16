Eric Bieniemy or Greg Roman, or both?

The Commanders are scheduled to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their OC vacancy today. According to reports, Bieniemy is the favorite for the vacancy, and Rivera hopes to have a person in place before the weekend.

But are we one hundred percent sure Rivera is making just one hire on the offensive side of the football?

Greg Roman, one of the NFL's best run game coordinators, interviewed for Washington's coordinator position on Tuesday and is being considered for the job.

RG3 on Greg Roman as a fit for Commanders: “He’s probably the best run game coordinator I’ve ever seen in my career…that’s a blessing and a curse though…I don’t know if that’s a fit, it would be the best WR group he’s ever had.” Quotes via @JunksRadio — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 14, 2023

Do not eliminate the idea of a Bieniemy-Roman combination for Washington, with Bieniemy given the keys as offensive coordinator and Roman as a prominent offensive assistant. For Bieniemy, being able to start off your new OC journey with Greg Roman on your team is as good as it gets. Roman is someone Bieniemy would be able to put a lot of trust in helping to develop the offensive side of the football and help communicate to the offense what Bieniemy wants out of them as he builds his offensive philosophy.

My personal take on the Bieniemy play calling crap: what he does would be *more* valuable to me as a GM than someone else who calls plays themselves. He’s the conduit between Reid and Mahomes. Literally everything goes through him. He is the funnel. Play calling is in his bones. — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) February 15, 2023

Ron Rivera has been waffling back and forth about his intentions on the run game; at one point he gave the impression of trying to be a run-dominant offense, while Rivera said a couple of weeks later that he wants the Commanders to run for most of the fourth quarter to protect a lead. It's all confusing. But a solution to resolve all confusion is hiring Roman to take over the fourth quarter when Rivera wants Bieniemy to protect the lead.

But what do you think of two potential hires in the upcoming days? Does it make sense?

Check out the latest Trap or Dive Episode where AJ, Dre, and I discuss the recent and final wave of Commanders OC interviews with Eric Bieniemy and Greg Roman. Who should Ron hire? We discuss the possibility of both coming on board. We also intertwine the pending new ownership and how they may view Rivera, QB, and other pieces on the roster.