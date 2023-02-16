Can the Commanders Afford to Draft Trenton Simpson?

Trenton Simpson, LB
School: Clemson | Conference: ACC
College Experience: Junior | Age: 21
Height / Weight: 6’3” / 230 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 1st - 2nd Round
Player Comparison: Rashaan Evans
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|*2020
|Clemson
|ACC
|FR
|LB
|8
|17
|11
|28
|6.5
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|*2021
|Clemson
|ACC
|SO
|LB
|13
|42
|23
|65
|12.5
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|*2022
|Clemson
|ACC
|JR
|LB
|12
|41
|31
|72
|4.0
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Career
|Clemson
|100
|65
|165
|23.0
|13.0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
Generated 2/12/2023.
Player Overview
Hailing from a military family, Trenton Simpson was a five-star OLB recruit in high school in North Carolina. After decomitting from Auburn, Simpson chose Clemson to remain closer to home. With Isaiah Simmons departing for the NFL, Simpson was asked to use his elite athleticism to fill his shoes. He had a modest freshman year, but took a major step forward his sophomore year with 12.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. A change in defensive coordinator last year meant a change in role for Simpson. This past season, he played more of a traditional linebacker role and reached a career high in tackles. Bruce Feldman also included him on his 2022 Freaks List.
Strengths
- Uses elite athleticism to make plays all over the field
- Substantial striking power when he builds up speed
- Effective rushing the passer with blitzes and stunts
- Athleticism allows him to play both zone and coverages well
Weaknesses
- Can be a bit too aggressive and overrun ball carriers
- Struggles disengaging from bigger blockers
- Little ball production (no INTs)
Let’s see his work
Clemson LB Trenton Simpson (6’3” 240 lbs) covers a ton of ground in coverage and packs a punch with his downhill attack on opponents:— Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) February 5, 2023
Talk about this a lot on #Patriots Beat, but I could see NE “Barmoring” for a guy like Simpson if he’s there on day two. pic.twitter.com/nxGmR5jtxF
How he fits on the Commanders
Even with Jamin Davis improving his play in year two, the Commanders need help at linebacker. Mainstay Cole Holcomb is a free agent along with Jon Bostic, David Mayo, Khaleke Hudson (restricted free agent), and Milo Eifler (exclusive rights free agent). The group could look drastically different next season. If the Commanders want a player that will fly around the field and make plays in the front seven, Simpson is an ideal candidate. But with Simpson possibly being the first linebacker off the board, can the Commanders afford to draft him? Even if they plug holes in the roster in free agency, I doubt the team uses the 16th pick on him. I can only see it in a trade back scenario or if Simpson drops into the second round. As much as I would like to add a sideline-to-sideline linebacker that can make plays in the backfield, I think the Commanders would be prudent to consider other options at the position.
Loading comments...