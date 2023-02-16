All aTwitter: 16 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Bieniemy will arrive tonight, after the Chiefs' parade, and will meet w/ Rivera & Mayhew, among others, Thurs.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 15, 2023
He's the 8th & likely final candidate to interview for Washington's OC job. A decision seems likely anytime between Thurs. night-the weekend.https://t.co/ow4vxK15VK
With the Chiefs parade today, Eric Bieniemy will interview with the Commanders for their OC job Thursday as @RapSheet first reported. Last candidate. Will have interviewed 8 candidates for the job.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 15, 2023
The Commanders have waited for Eric Bieniemy, and now they'll get their shot to speak with him. Bieniemy's deal is up. Washington can offer him the chance to run the show, fully and completely, on offense. We'll see if that's enough to entice the well-respected assistant. https://t.co/NAXAjF6mpO— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 15, 2023
Good story here. Rivera says he wants OC wrapped up before the weekend https://t.co/OyGAW4SrLt— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 16, 2023
This is the primary reason why it might happen. Nothing guaranteed though. https://t.co/Lm4CLdS9xj— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 15, 2023
Real question is if Eric Bieniemy was to join Commanders, what would happen with offensive assistants? @BenStandig says not all current assistant coaches are under contract for 2023 season, which could allow for some changes— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 15, 2023
I don't know how I missed this before, but this is a really informative interview with #Commanders Team President Jason Wright from last October. He touches on many topics (name change, team revenue, expanding the biz, Black ownership) #HTTC https://t.co/YIF1Yh89tW— T M (@reshmanuel) February 15, 2023
NFL Films gets the perfect shot of the hold on Juju Smith-Schuster. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/eB3CL0paW1— Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) February 15, 2023
Kenny Washington broke the NFL's color barrier in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, @BCersosimo writes. https://t.co/zMQKWSoQX1 pic.twitter.com/56qHpCyhbi— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 16, 2023
.@BuckyBrooks' top five 2023 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0: Stroud, Young, Hooker top QB rankingshttps://t.co/aXtO9QK11m pic.twitter.com/MzmCe6AAOS— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 16, 2023
RIP Raquel. https://t.co/w1I3enbVPk— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 16, 2023
Rest in peace Raquel Welch.— Méziane Hammadi (@MezianeHammadi) February 15, 2023
100 rifles
Director : Tom Gries#raquelwelch pic.twitter.com/MIbBl6x7KK
Raquel Welch has passed away at the age of 82.— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 15, 2023
What a life. Rest in peace… pic.twitter.com/Lp0ECK3ugB
Mark Davis' new look pic.twitter.com/Eo8bE0qbQe— SportsGossip.com (@sportsgossip) February 13, 2023
Patrick Mahomes got an ovation when he left the port-a-potty. Kansas City, never change. pic.twitter.com/5D6Tdq085v— Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) February 15, 2023
Timber. pic.twitter.com/cTttMcMaoN— jamie (@gnuman1979) February 13, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...