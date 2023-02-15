All aTwitter: 15 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

some of our fav @JahanDotson catches of the year pic.twitter.com/6MCgcIPD0X — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 14, 2023

Spotrac has Chase Young's annual value below that of Taylor Heinicke ($19.8m) and just above the 5th year option amount ($17.45m). https://t.co/HhIoCbRGlG — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 15, 2023

Leaves Washington with a likely free run at Eric Bieniemy https://t.co/Ibh3vFYiVM — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 14, 2023

Leading an offense is the main talking point w/ Bieniemy leaving KC. Also... his contract expired. Reid isn't saying we're keeping EB.



“I’m hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere ... where he can run the show."



EB isn't in the HC mix. This is about elevated OC duties. https://t.co/FKbQPD8sxZ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 14, 2023

I feel like the Reid-Rivera friendship has been mentioned. Regardless, the Ravens are also reportedly interested in Bieniemy and we shouldn’t forget that John Harbaugh and Reid are also close friends. And Harbaugh was on Reid’s Philly staff for nearly a decade. https://t.co/NzECcCfBrb — T M (@reshmanuel) February 14, 2023

It’s so weird that Eric Bienemy would need to leave to prove himself worthy of a head coaching job by formally calling plays. Andy Reid is one of the best coaches in NFL history and he was a POSITION coach w/o any play calling experience when he became a head coach in Philly. https://t.co/Vvfe5BszaM — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) February 14, 2023

Colorado Legends: Eric Bieniemy ⏪



Unstoppable on the run. All-time leader in rushing & rushing TDs. Consensus All-America.



We take a look back at #⃣1⃣'s career as a Buff. pic.twitter.com/OeP3D0yq5I — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) January 28, 2020

Jim Caldwell declined to meet with the Commanders early in the hiring process. Now joins the Panthers and new HC Frank Reich as a senior assistant coach. https://t.co/xjtAKs1WII — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 14, 2023

Jim Caldwell, who told Washington he only wanted a HC job, is joining the Panthers in an assistant role. pic.twitter.com/OISd40K4Ji — Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) February 14, 2023

The Raiders have officially released Derek Carr pic.twitter.com/aoUyn9fNsA — PFF (@PFF) February 14, 2023

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: Derek Carr wanted control over his NFL future. He’s about to get it and will take his time going through his free-agency options, which will still include the #Saints. pic.twitter.com/BTQl8yEAD4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 14, 2023

Jim Irsay is just letting it all out, not hiding anything: "The Alabama guy doesn't look bad, I'll tell ya."



He's talking about Bryce Young, obviously.



This is amazing. Colts would likely need to trade up and Irsay is openly saying it all. https://t.co/rdKwlJiCd8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2023

Colts announced they officially hired former Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen as their head coach. pic.twitter.com/DFRbcQxL71 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

Welcome to the NFL "offseason".



️ 15 days until the combine



️ 30 days until free agency



️ 73 days until 2023 NFL Draft — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 13, 2023

McKennon could have spent the rest of his life telling his children and grandchildren about the time he scored a touchdown in the superbowl. I'm sure he has dreamed of that moment since he was a child, and knows he may never get the opportunity again. Instead, with 1 min left, he… https://t.co/28sjZjsdTr pic.twitter.com/uMxTH8WLtO — KC Varsity Combines (@Varsitycombine1) February 14, 2023

Which coaching hire is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/c8qOSQHLsv — PFF (@PFF) February 14, 2023

Now officially, the Eagles have lost both coordinators. Brian Johnson and Kevin Patullo are qualified to replace Steichen, but Philly may have to compete to keep them (w/Carolina and Indy, respectively).



As for a new DC, Vic Fangio and Jerod Mayo were the would-be top targets. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2023

Hey @PSchrags do me a favor. Keep my QBs name out of your mouth. Why not go at Mac Jones who’s done nothing. Why not go at Kenny Pickett who’s had multiple concussions. Whole NFC South needs a QB. You go at the QB with the #1 passer rating? Do better. pic.twitter.com/lyVbHZDWTF — Mike Williams (@SelfMade0602) February 14, 2023

Belgian soccer goalkeeper Arne Espeel has tragically passed away after he collapsed following a saved penalty kick during a game over the weekend. #RIP https://t.co/8AkbOWlNqt — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 15, 2023

Please threaten to stop making ketchup until Jackson deletes TikTok @HeinzTweets pic.twitter.com/QepmnrLwpQ — Kendra Middleton (@KenniMiddleton) February 14, 2023

Super Bowl meeting pic.twitter.com/Jt3cOZdIjt — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) February 14, 2023

