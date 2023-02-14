Andrew Vorhees Gives the Commanders Options on the O-Line

Andrew Vorhees, OG

School: USC | Conference: Pac 12

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 24

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 325 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd - 3rd Round

Player Comparison: Cody Ford

Player Overview

Andrew Vorhees was an acclaimed two-way tackle in California that was sought after by every major program on the West Coast. Before his senior year, Vorhees decided to play at USC. Decisiveness and maturity are key qualities of Vorhees who has graduated, is working on his masters, and is married. Versatility is another. In 44 games along the offensive front for the Trojans, he has 25 starts at RG, 8 at LG, and 2 LT. He’s also taken snaps at RT. Bruce Feldman ranks Vorhees number 99 on his 2022 Freaks List.

Strengths

Excels at reaching and sealing defenders to create run lanes

Good hand placement and strong hands; latches onto defenders and controls them

Handles powerful pass rushers with a strong anchor

Observant in pass pro; always looking for work

Weaknesses

Not particularly agile

Might struggle with faster interior rushers

Bad habit of stopping his feet on contact

Plays with inconsistent pad level

Let’s see his work

I'm still very early in the 2023 Draft process but USC's Andrew Vorhees (IOL 6'6" 325 pounds) has been one of my favorite players on film.



Athletic, powerful, and aggressive. Some really fun stuff on film pic.twitter.com/eivWQPeDd8 — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) November 6, 2022

How he fits on the Commanders

Word on the street is the Commanders need help on the offensive line. Wes Schweitzer, Trai Turner, and Tyler Larsen are all free agents. Chris Paul looked good at LG in a very small sample size and whether Sam Cosmi remains at right guard or right tackle remains to be seen. Despite Vorhees experience at tackle, he will be a guard at the next level. He has the strength to play in the Commanders’ power run scheme and excel. He could plug in on the right or left, wherever the need is greatest. Rivera loves versatility along the offensive line and Vorhees gives the team options for the position group.