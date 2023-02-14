All aTwitter: 14 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
The Commanders' Super Bowl odds for next year have opened at 75-1.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 13, 2023
Only the Colts, Cardinals and Texans have longer odds. Two of those teams don't have a head coach right now.
Recently, both Keim & JP Finlay have casually dropped the name David Steward as a potential surprise bidder to buy #Commanders, a sleeper candidate I mentioned last fall. Neither reported it as sourced news. They just speculated on the possibility. Informed speculation, perhaps?— T M (@reshmanuel) February 13, 2023
They inquired early. He waited for whatever reason, (to see about other options?). Now… interest. https://t.co/91DUQhuNCx— John Keim (@john_keim) February 14, 2023
The trashing of Roman by this fanbase is comical. The guy put Tyrod Taylor in the Pro Bowl and LJ had a MVP season, among other things. Would be a strong hire for Rivera who by all accounts is entering a lame-duck season. https://t.co/2XYaR21Gf8— Marshall (@EstCommand) February 14, 2023
One small and expected note on Eric Bieniemy: the team has reached out this morning to set up the interview. Nothing lined up just yet but would expect by later today for something to be arranged.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 13, 2023
"So what becomes of Eric Bieniemy? I’d say there’s a good shot he’ll land in Washington with Ron Rivera, which would set him up either to save the Commanders or go down with the ship.— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) February 13, 2023
The looming ownership change has a lot of people worried for their jobs in D.C." https://t.co/5pEMn1P6Ig
I don’t get how Eric Bieniemy fits the Commanders’ offensive vision under Rivera.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 14, 2023
But if he’s willing to take the job they should hire him. But they need to only bring him in if they’re letting him run the offense his way. Don’t bring him in and then tell him to run more.
#Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen is scheduled to fly to Indianapolis today to finalize his deal to become the #Colts next Head Coach, per @AdamSchefter— Stampede Blue (@StampedeBlue) February 13, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Eagles are poised to lose their offensive coordinator, while they find out tomorrow if they lose their defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/FyjpYrUqhR— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2023
So you mean to tell me the Colts plan to hire the OC Eric Bieniemy just beat for his 2nd ring when he’s available? pic.twitter.com/CXTL1iX1dY— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) February 14, 2023
Your 'superstar' QB list is incomplete; don't forget that Heinicke & Commanders only scored 32 cause they didn't get a PAT attempt when WAS put up its 3rd TD of the game as time expired. Also, WAS was the only team in the reg season to beat PHI with Hurts playing QB. #HTTC https://t.co/YShgMFCgj5— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 14, 2023
The Eagles had 78 sacks this season (including playoffs)...— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 14, 2023
The @chiefs allowed ZERO in #SBLVII @BaldyNFL shows you how they got it done (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/eJQckdzZXj
Remember all the outrage a few weeks ago when the 49ers left a TE to block Haason Reddick? Here's the Chiefs doing it in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/Ral5t63ive— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 13, 2023
#SBLVII MVP and @chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes joins us from Disneyland! (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/SZkn48Ti8w— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 14, 2023
This didn’t age well https://t.co/fsp0gaQdxj— Steve (@DC_STEVE) February 13, 2023
.@Eagles v @Chiefs @PatrickMahomes how many players can lose their footing on 1 stinking play? Looks like a skating pond. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/E5pkjxj9GG— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 13, 2023
After a failed trade effort, the #Raiders will end this nine-year partnership. The #Saints will have a chance to hammer out a free agency agreement, with the #Jets, #Panthers and #Titans also expected to be in the mix https://t.co/bDDKFTBf7d— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 14, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Raiders are releasing Derek Carr in advance of his money becoming fully guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/GBYLAdcTl7— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2023
Sunday's Super Bowl LVII drew an average of 113 million viewers across TV and digital platforms, Fox Sports says.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 13, 2023
Rihanna's halftime show drew 118.7 million viewers, according to Fox Sports.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 13, 2023
A total of 182.6 million viewers watched all or part of the Super Bowl LVII broadcast, Fox Sports says.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 13, 2023
Greg Olsen gets $10 million per year as the No. 1 analyst at Fox. If/when Tom Brady drops Olsen to No. 2, the salary falls all the way to $3 million per year, reports @AndrewMarchand. https://t.co/nh1mjDY0wV— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 13, 2023
My first 2023 NFL Draft film room is here. Tennessee RT Darnell Wright and I discussed his journey in Knoxville, progression as a player, preparation, technique, top pass-rushers and a lot more.https://t.co/8JT9JSzOFY— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 13, 2023
Ted Lerner is the reason baseball came back to DC after 33 years.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 13, 2023
Thank you, Ted.
Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FCgEchEYmO
JuJu Smith-Schuster learning he earned a $1 million bonus after the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/oGI2UMPVsY— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 13, 2023
Cringe. When your QB shows more maturity than your head coach. pic.twitter.com/oCXYWBIT2v— Off The Deck Sports (@OTDSports_) February 13, 2023
Eagles fans destroys entire restaurant bar after team's loss to “Kansas City Chiefs” in AZ #Superbowl— Crown Nation Sports (@cnation_sports) February 13, 2023
(prettygirlglaze/IG) pic.twitter.com/W42efVYrUn
I love the “you can’t call that at that moment” argument if it’s not a blatant penalty… what if someone just slightly jumped offsides in biggest moment should they call it? Or an OLmen barely moved? We all know the answer so why does it change on other calls? #SeriousQuestion— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 13, 2023
I would not like it. pic.twitter.com/GqUClnO60R— jamie (@gnuman1979) February 12, 2023
