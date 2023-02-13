Washington Commanders will interview Greg Roman for their OC job tomorrow

Update: The interview is set up for tomorrow

The Washington Commanders are expected to fill their Offensive Coordinator position this week. They fired Scott Turner two days after the season ended without making the playoffs for the second year in a row. Washington has already interviewed six coaches for the job, and we're reportedly waiting on Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, who just won his second Super Bowl ring last night. Washington also reportedly requested an interview with Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson, but he is expected to be promoted to IC when Shane Steichen becomes the Indianapolis Colts new head coach.

A new name has emerged as a potential candidate for Washington's OC job, and it is one that fans have been wondering about since he became available weeks ago. Ron Rivera is trying to set up an interview with former Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman for this week. There has been no reason given for why Roman hasn't interviewed for any open coaching jobs since he "mutually agreed to part ways" with the Ravens. He was a free agent, and there were no interviewing limitations like there were for coaches in yesterday's Super Bowl.

Roman has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for three different teams. He coached offensive line, tight ends, and quarterbacks before getting his first OC job in San Francisco, and he was Jim Harbaugh’s OC for the 49ers for all four oh his seasons. Roman moved on to the Buffalo Bills and held that OC job for another two seasons under HC Rex Ryan. Roman returned to the Ravens as a senior offensive assistant/TEs coach in 2017. and was elevated to their offensive coordinator in 2019.

Washington’s OC search is over a month old, and they are still looking to line up new interviews. Eric Bieiniemy is expected to also interview for the Ravens OC job which is one of several that are still open. Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew have said they want to run the ball more and more effectively. Greg Roman has a lot of detractors, but he he has a history of being the OC for defensive-minded HCs. He will run the offense that Rivera wants, and likely follow him out the door when new ownership takes over and assesses the coaching staff.