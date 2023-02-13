 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Can Derius Davis Be the Renaissance at Returner for the Commanders?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

Derius Davis, WR/KR/PR

School: TCU | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 5’8” / 168 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th - 7th Round

Player Comparison: Travis Benjamin

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
*2018 TCU Big 12 FR WR 8 8 104 13.0 2 5 28 5.6 0 13 132 10.2 2
2019 TCU Big 12 SO WR 9 11 151 13.7 0 3 18 6.0 0 14 169 12.1 0
2020 TCU Big 12 JR WR 9 15 209 13.9 1 7 65 9.3 0 22 274 12.5 1
2021 TCU Big 12 SR WR 12 36 518 14.4 1 10 42 4.2 1 46 560 12.2 2
*2022 TCU Big 12 SR WR 14 42 531 12.6 5 3 30 10.0 1 45 561 12.5 6
Career TCU 112 1513 13.5 9 28 183 6.5 2 140 1696 12.1 11
Kick & Punt Returns Table
Kick Ret Punt Ret
Year School Conf Class Pos G Ret Yds Avg TD Ret Yds Avg TD
*2018 TCU Big 12 FR WR 8 6 78 13.0 0 2 80 40.0 1
2019 TCU Big 12 SO WR 9 2 22 11.0 0 0 0 0
2020 TCU Big 12 JR WR 9 0 0 0 15 218 14.5 2
2021 TCU Big 12 SR WR 12 16 473 29.6 1 9 92 10.2 0
*2022 TCU Big 12 SR WR 14 28 572 20.4 0 18 268 14.9 2
Career TCU 52 1145 22.0 1 44 658 15.0 5
Player Overview

While excelling at football, Derius Davis tore it up on the track in high school. He was the Louisiana state champion for the 200m and 400m races. Although he played cornerback - the third best in his state - and wide receiver in high school, Davis made an immediate impact for the Horned Frogs in the return game. His first game, he returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown. He’d finish his career with six total returns for touchdowns, five of them punt returns. Each season, he improved as a receiving option with a career best in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns this season.

Strengths

  • Speed; his 40 time is reported to range from the high 4.2s to low 4.3s
  • Despite size, has a knack for breaking away from contact
  • Finds holes downfield in defenses
  • Tracks deep throws well and has reliable hands

Weaknesses

  • He is small and that could affect his utility on offense
  • Route-running needs improvement
  • More straight-line speed than sudden or quick in his movements

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders’ franchise has a proud history of returners, but has struggled finding a long-term player for that role in recent years. Dax Milne has been very good at securing the punt, but provides very little otherwise as a returner. Davis should be the opposite, giving the Commanders a chance to hit a home run whenever he gets the ball. The question for Davis is how much can he contribute to the offense. He has displayed a decent skillset, but will need to improve his route-running to be a consistent contributor at receiver. He offers gadget play value, but how much will his size impact his role in the offense? Davis has the skills a returner this team needs, but is that enough to warrant drafting him?

