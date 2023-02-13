Can Derius Davis Be the Renaissance at Returner for the Commanders?

Derius Davis, WR/KR/PR

School: TCU | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 5’8” / 168 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th - 7th Round

Player Comparison: Travis Benjamin

College Statistics

Player Overview

While excelling at football, Derius Davis tore it up on the track in high school. He was the Louisiana state champion for the 200m and 400m races. Although he played cornerback - the third best in his state - and wide receiver in high school, Davis made an immediate impact for the Horned Frogs in the return game. His first game, he returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown. He’d finish his career with six total returns for touchdowns, five of them punt returns. Each season, he improved as a receiving option with a career best in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns this season.

Strengths

Speed; his 40 time is reported to range from the high 4.2s to low 4.3s

Despite size, has a knack for breaking away from contact

Finds holes downfield in defenses

Tracks deep throws well and has reliable hands

Weaknesses

He is small and that could affect his utility on offense

Route-running needs improvement

More straight-line speed than sudden or quick in his movements

Let’s see his work

JUST WHAT TCU NEEDED‼️



Derius Davis got loose #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/gsfHCcth3C — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2023

FSU safety Jammie Robinson with terrific man coverage against TCU WR Derius Davis. Breaks up the pass on the way to the ground. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/O4lypq4BDA — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 2, 2023

LSU safety Jay Ward with some terrific man coverage on TCU WR Derius Davis, who almost makes a circus catch in the endzone. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/VV6AF5eXSh — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 2, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders’ franchise has a proud history of returners, but has struggled finding a long-term player for that role in recent years. Dax Milne has been very good at securing the punt, but provides very little otherwise as a returner. Davis should be the opposite, giving the Commanders a chance to hit a home run whenever he gets the ball. The question for Davis is how much can he contribute to the offense. He has displayed a decent skillset, but will need to improve his route-running to be a consistent contributor at receiver. He offers gadget play value, but how much will his size impact his role in the offense? Davis has the skills a returner this team needs, but is that enough to warrant drafting him?