Tackle or Guard? That’s the Question for Matthew Bergeron.

Matthew Bergeron, OT
School: Syracuse | Conference: ACC
College Experience: Junior | Age: 22
Height / Weight: 6’5” / 323 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 2nd - 3rd Round
Player Comparison: Robert Hunt
Player Overview
Matthew Bergeron is heading to the NFL by way of Quebec, Canada. The second-ranked high school football player in the country chose to attend Syracuse. He finished his first year for the Orangemen as the starter on the right side of the offensive line. He became the starter at left tackle the next year and continued starting there for three seasons. The past two seasons, he earned all-ACC honors.
Strengths
- Excellent size and athleticism for any position on the OL
- Very good blocking in space and getting to second-level
- Very good at handling rushers initial and counter moves
- Excels at mirroring rushers; rarely beat around the edge
Weaknesses
- Below-average arm length for a OT (33.5 inches)
- Needs to sink his hips and play with better leverage
- Plays with aggression, but want to see him play stronger
- Needs to improve hand placement or could draw a lot of holding calls
How he fits on the Commanders
The skillset that Matthew Bergeron has is coveted by many teams. He’s big and athletic and plays well in the pass and run game. The question is where will he end up playing at the next level. His ability to mirror blockers and reroute rushers might keep him at tackle, right or left given his experience at both spots. But, his short arms might relegate him to guard. Given the Commanders’ needs all along the offensive line, Bergeron might be able to plug and play wherever the team needs him. If he can survive at tackle, he also could be a swing tackle for the team if they move on from Cornelius Lucas.
