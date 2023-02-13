Tackle or Guard? That’s the Question for Matthew Bergeron.

Matthew Bergeron, OT

School: Syracuse | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 323 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd - 3rd Round

Player Comparison: Robert Hunt

Player Overview

Matthew Bergeron is heading to the NFL by way of Quebec, Canada. The second-ranked high school football player in the country chose to attend Syracuse. He finished his first year for the Orangemen as the starter on the right side of the offensive line. He became the starter at left tackle the next year and continued starting there for three seasons. The past two seasons, he earned all-ACC honors.

Strengths

Excellent size and athleticism for any position on the OL

Very good blocking in space and getting to second-level

Very good at handling rushers initial and counter moves

Excels at mirroring rushers; rarely beat around the edge

Weaknesses

Below-average arm length for a OT (33.5 inches)

Needs to sink his hips and play with better leverage

Plays with aggression, but want to see him play stronger

Needs to improve hand placement or could draw a lot of holding calls

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

The skillset that Matthew Bergeron has is coveted by many teams. He’s big and athletic and plays well in the pass and run game. The question is where will he end up playing at the next level. His ability to mirror blockers and reroute rushers might keep him at tackle, right or left given his experience at both spots. But, his short arms might relegate him to guard. Given the Commanders’ needs all along the offensive line, Bergeron might be able to plug and play wherever the team needs him. If he can survive at tackle, he also could be a swing tackle for the team if they move on from Cornelius Lucas.