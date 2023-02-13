All aTwitter: 13 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
My fav clip of the Taylor interview that nobody talking about ♂️ ♂️ pic.twitter.com/AnBeWwKzFa— Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) February 12, 2023
Had been told One reason Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson told Washington he didn’t want to interview here was to see what happened with Steichen. If he leaves then Johnson in line to be elevated. He then runs a proven O; security to grow as an OC. https://t.co/HWoKAxBabG— John Keim (@john_keim) February 12, 2023
So cool pic.twitter.com/OVSlnRlnAb— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 12, 2023
This Eagles fan was PISSED!!!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/B3su0haFSE— Chad Baker (@ChadBlue83) February 13, 2023
Things are going well over on Philly NBC Sports pic.twitter.com/nkQS8Y638N— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 13, 2023
#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster asked if he feels he got held by #Eagles CB James Bradberry: “Oh yes. A hundred percent.” pic.twitter.com/lazgtHpYM1— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 13, 2023
#Eagles CB James Bradberry admits he did wrong on that controversial penalty. “It was a holding. I tugged on the jersey.”pic.twitter.com/hnQgYxuVPt— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 13, 2023
#Eagles CB James Bradberry said in the locker room that he held JuJu Smith-Schuster:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2023
“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."
Super Bowl LVII referee Carl Cheffers says there was "no debate" about James Bradberry holding penalty: "The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside"https://t.co/L4LZkx3tt9 pic.twitter.com/35qGG75uaM— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 13, 2023
Ref Carl Cheffers on the defensive holding call on James Bradberry: “A clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction.” pic.twitter.com/PQ1pUrfARK— Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) February 13, 2023
I get it. Soft call. Anticlimactic end. Eagles would have been worthy champs. But they weren’t “robbed” either. They got smoked in the second half.— Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) February 13, 2023
Refs suck don't they, Eagles fans? pic.twitter.com/8bwm3deHFn— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) February 13, 2023
The #Chiefs in the 2nd half:— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 13, 2023
---0 penalties
---0 turnovers
---0 punts
---0 sacks allowed
---1 incompletion (throw-away)
Chiefs LT Orlando Brown: “Zero sacks. Put it on a [expletive] t-shirt."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 13, 2023
Creed Humphrey…— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 13, 2023
“We’ve been hearing it all week just about how historical their D-Line is, and how no one can block ‘em so we wanted to come out and make a statement tonight…” #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/giLrii15EB
Patrick Mahomes finished with a first down on 48% of his plays and averaged +0.56 EPA (!!) per play.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 13, 2023
The Football Outsiders numbers from #SuperBowlLVII will surprise you.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) February 13, 2023
Chiefs: 68.3% DVOA
Eagles: -32.2% DVOA
Chiefs: 98% Post-Game Win Expectancy.
This is gonna upset a lot of people.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 13, 2023
Conventional thinking challenged.
A lot of guys are gonna have to start saying, "Except for Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes..." https://t.co/TE5HRm64PU
To me, the deciding play on tge final drive was not the flag. It was the Mahomes scramble.— sallyjenkinswashpost (@sallyjenkinswa1) February 13, 2023
Congrats to the Chiefs on becoming the second team to beat the Eagles with Jalen Hurts at quarterback this regular season or postseason. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/nTOqhEHhoT— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 13, 2023
Mahomes and Heinicke > Hurts— Steve (@DC_STEVE) February 13, 2023
Through 5 seasons as a starter, Patrick Mahomes now has:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 13, 2023
▫️ 2 Super Bowl wins
▫️ 2 Super Bowl MVP awards
▫️ 2 NFL MVP awards
▫️ 3 Super Bowl appearances, 5 AFC Championship games
▫️5 Pro Bowls, 3 All Pros
▫️NFL Offensive Player of the Year
▫️12+ wins in every season
Unreal.
#champs pic.twitter.com/yTd4d8I9eg— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2023
Mahomes said he’s following up his Super Bowl LIV Disney World trip with a visit to Disneyland, and he doesn’t want to stop there: “Hopefully they make some more parks so I can go around and do a world tour.”— Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) February 13, 2023
Bradshaw told Andy Reid to “Waddle on over here” ♂️ pic.twitter.com/x42Y00G9FY— All Sports Culture (@ASCSportsMedia) February 13, 2023
Andy Reid: “I look in the mirror and I’m old. My heart, though, is young. I still enjoy doing what I’m doing. I got asked that 50 times here. Finally I just go, ‘Whatever, man. Whatever.’… I’m good with what I’m doing right now…. Listen, if they’ll have me, I’ll stick around.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 13, 2023
"I think I am going to hang around"— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 13, 2023
Coach Andy Reid isn't going anywhere pic.twitter.com/iw6W05dnLj
Nick Bolton one of the incredibly rare early round LB who didn't test well and actually does well in the NFL. Had a lot of promising tape and the Chiefs correctly weighed that risk vs historical trends. pic.twitter.com/6HR1Xs5kXc— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 13, 2023
Spags always finds a way to get the best out of his players. Our interview on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ZCbcHNqA8Y— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 13, 2023
Haason Reddick said tonight was “the worst field” he’s ever played on.— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 13, 2023
Jordan Mailata said the field was “terrible.” He was sure to point out it was terrible for both teams, and Eagles/Chiefs players were talking with each other during TV timeouts about how bad it was. He said, “It was like playing on a water park.”— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 13, 2023
Kadarius Toney’s 65-yard punt return was the longest in Super Bowl history - he describes it to me right here…— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 13, 2023
Plus, when I asked him why the Chiefs worked out after being traded by the Giants mid-season?
“I’m a Super Bowl Champion, that’s why.” pic.twitter.com/qwniIn5rQQ
Eagles center Jason Kelce "really, really happy" for brother Travis after Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII: “Gonna be an awkward podcast"https://t.co/lLVbOioQSR pic.twitter.com/uvLTRlbm53— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 13, 2023
Rihanna's full Superbowl Halftime Performance pic.twitter.com/2CrDybfJJn— (@megsmedia) February 13, 2023
The interpreter was really enjoying her job at Rihanna's half time performance at the Superbowl— Indigo_mamba (@indigo_mamba) February 13, 2023
ASAP rocky Rihanna pic.twitter.com/sNAQZbFUGV
Guess who just called me Boo! Y’all can’t tell me nothing. pic.twitter.com/t1s1HHfn2a— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) February 13, 2023
Rate Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem performance on a scale of 1-10. #SuperBowl | #PFNSB57 pic.twitter.com/262QeE0oSv— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 12, 2023
What makes you cry like this? pic.twitter.com/Zvh6pzKBiI— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 12, 2023
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award before the Super Bowl in Arizona. Eagles fans booing him.— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 12, 2023
Dak laughs: “Philly fans.” pic.twitter.com/3R8Ofjon5X
JuJu’s pregame outfit is ___— PFF (@PFF) February 12, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Wj34fLx0qU
When you had a Scottish wedding at 2 and the Super Bowl at 630— John “Supi” Supowitz (@ImThatSupi) February 13, 2023
.@nateburleson predicted the outcome of #SBLVII EXACTLY correct on the show this morning @Chiefs | @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/eTDQEA7L5u— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 13, 2023
February 13, 2023
#Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons says that 95% of the NFL pushes players to play injured by using Toradol shots. pic.twitter.com/wCQiYGutrX— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2023
Patrick Mahomes says "I did not get a painkilling *shot*" says they did some work on the ankle at halftime but wouldn't specify— Arif Hasan, but NFL (@ArifHasanNFL) February 13, 2023
Sources: #Raiders QB Derek Carr has informed the team he won’t accept a trade to the #Saints or any other team. The team is expected to release him and he’ll be a top free agent. pic.twitter.com/k0LcLRlDOo— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023
NFL executives believe Aaron Rodgers took advantage of the #Packers and think that Green Bay is now done with him and will trade him away, according to the @TheAthletic— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2023
They think that the #Raiders prefer Jimmy Garoppolo over Rodgers at QB next season.https://t.co/Fadpg4IjWI pic.twitter.com/ImH65lMmsK
The ACC announces its officials botched the end of the Duke-UVA game.— Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) February 12, 2023
Kyle Filipowski should've had two free throws, either of which would've won the game. pic.twitter.com/CsWc1jgHgE
LeBron James Warriors fan interview pic.twitter.com/5j7hc6F9K4— That's a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) February 12, 2023
Go @Eagles!!!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023
As your president, I’m not picking favorites.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 13, 2023
But as Jill Biden’s husband, fly Eagles, fly. https://t.co/YtgaEC83Qj
In an interview with Conan O’Brien, LESLIE NIELSEN proves he'll do almost anything for a laugh. pic.twitter.com/V3chZ5wlMg— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) February 11, 2023
Leslie Nielsen and his fart machine. Supercut …pic.twitter.com/vhtoYEzdJS— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 29, 2022
