Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles, start time, game odds and more

Who is the best team in the NFL? Today’s Super Bowl will answer that question for the 2022-23 season. This year’s game will feature the No. 1 teams from the AFC and NFC going head to head to crown the undisputed champions.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to earn their ticket to the Super Bowl. They started their playoff run by defeating the New York Giants in a blowout and continued that trend against the 49ers after taking out both of their QBs.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game in a rematch from last year’s game that sent the Bengals to the big game. The Chiefs started their playoff run with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’re looking to win their second Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes at QB, and another one for Head Coach Andy Reid.
Welcome to the show!
Who: Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) vs Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
Where: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ
When: February 12, 2023, 6:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
Greg Olsen (analyst)
Erin Andrews (sideline reporter)
Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)
Mike Pereira (rules analyst)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 825) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 815) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One Sports
Kevin Harlan
Kurt Warner
Tony Boselli
Laura Okmin
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Eagles -1 1/2, 51 O/U
Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Eagles 28
SB Nation: Bleeding Green Nation | Arrowhead Pride
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...