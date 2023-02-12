All aTwitter: 12 February 2023 - Super Bowl Sunday edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Rivera got a little "testy" when he was questioned about the Senior Bowl.



Here's an exchange on John Keim's podcast.



Truly, I think Rivera has a point. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/vGtlbCzFTK — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 11, 2023

The only NFL team with significant federal lobbying spending in 2022 was the Washington Commanders, which spent $580,000. Among other issues, lobbyists for the Washington Commanders lobbied on “issues related to Oversight and Reform Committee investigation of workplace culture.” https://t.co/bmIcAGsDtq — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) February 11, 2023

With Cowboys fans, Giants fans and Commanders fans rooting against the Eagles, there is no doubt most of the country wants the Chiefs to win. https://t.co/hylNhkSm0F — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) February 11, 2023

The real reason Eric Bieniemy is leaving Kansas City is because he’s worn out his welcome. He’s had to be separated from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. LeSean McCoy “All Bieniemy does is argue with players” #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5BMIVpubiO — Commanders Uncensored (@HTTCuncensored) February 11, 2023

Built for the moment.



: #SBLVII -- Tomorrow at 6:30pm ET on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/NbshLNMwRX — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

The #chiefs know the #eagles and Jalen Hurts are so dominant with their QB sneak. Their success with it impacts the game in a variety of ways. So what’s the approach to stopping it? My report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ntUEArGxDb — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 10, 2023

Jalen Hurts has had plenty of success against a defense like the Chiefs... how will he stack up on #SBLVII Sunday? #NextGenStats powered by (@awscloud) pic.twitter.com/PP0YzzJRiw — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 12, 2023

How Patrick Mahomes has been moving around on that right ankle during practice might be altering the #chiefs game plan ever so slightly for Super Bowl LVII. All of it explained right here on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nbx3AlTgFr — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 10, 2023

Run-pass option: Jalen Hurts



Deep throws: Patrick Mahomes



What the analytics say about the two QBs in Super Bowl 57 ⤵️https://t.co/SH0dRiD1ru — PFF (@PFF) February 12, 2023

Players were out in the city of Phoenix making their impact #SuperBowl week, visiting Dunbar Elementary for the inaugural NFLPA Community Day @charleslenojr72 @Rackkwall83 @Kirko58 pic.twitter.com/mH5dgzEJJE — NFLPA (@NFLPA) February 12, 2023

Rings from the last time the @Chiefs and @Eagles won a title pic.twitter.com/ieDv9hrNEM — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

In the event you were wondering what Brian Daboll's favorite Rihanna song is -- @JosinaAnderson has got you covered. pic.twitter.com/2QFr1qb7tF — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2023

24 hours out..



Who’s winning Super Bowl 57? — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 11, 2023

