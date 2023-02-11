Super Bowl picks: Best player props to consider for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Super Bowl LVII is tomorrow and it will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles are 1 1⁄ 2 point favorites heading into the big game, and the over/under is currently 51.

DraftKings Sportsbook is back with plenty of odds for the game, and everyone loves a good prop bet.

Here’s some player and novelty props to play this weekend:

Pass Attempts - The passing attempts are a little different for this year’s starting QBs. The over/under is 31 1⁄ 2 for Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ over/under number sits at 38 1/2. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in the 1st half of their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. He came back in the 2nd half and then led his team past the Cincinnati Bengals last week. He has now had two more weeks to heal, and is expected to be throwing the ball a lot vs the Eagles. I’m looking a lot of throws from both QBs and will take the over on both starters.

Sacks - A simple over under/bet here but will be interesting to watch how both offensive lines hold up against two very good defenses.

Haason Reddick has been a terror for the Eagles, and looks like a great pickup in free agency. He had 16 sacks during the regular season, and another 3 1⁄ 2 during the Eagles two playoff games. He took out 49ers QB Brock Purdy last week, and will get home against Patrick Mahomes. The over/under is .25 sacks with -180 odds for the over and +145 for the under.

The Chiefs Chris Jones has similar odds for the .25 sacks O/U. with -135 odds for the over and +105 for the under.

Color of Gatorade - This is one of the more popular prop bets every year. The last two years saw players giving their coaches blue Gatorade baths. When the Eagles won the Super Bowl 5 years ago, they went with the lime green yellow colored sugar water for HC Doug Pederson. The Chiefs cover Andy Reid in orange. Will we see a repeat for either team?

Not surprisingly, Orange and Yellow have the best odds of happening this year, with blue coming in at 3rd. Bet this like you would bet the moneyline, Orange if you expect the Chiefs to win, Yellow if you’re going with the Eagles.

Orange +100

Yellow +200

Blue +500

Clear +1200

Red +1400

Purple +1600

National Anthem Over/Under:

Over 2 minutes 7 seconds -160

Under 2 minutes 7 seconds +120

A favorite every year. Country singer Chris Stapleton has the honor of singing the National Anthem before this year’s Super Bowl. I’m taking the under here.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Hogs Haven Staff Super Bowl Picks