All aTwitter: 11 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Whoa. Here Sean Payton says potential ownership groups reached out to him about coming to Washington. pic.twitter.com/kPYzsyXWLM— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 10, 2023
I wonder if Ron finds the Sean Payton comments interesting or important? He’s on the hottest of seats if he makes it to the opener in 2023.— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) February 10, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils & Crystal Palace owner Josh Harris recently toured the Washington Commanders’ headquarters in Ashburn, VA.— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) February 11, 2023
A strong signal of his interest in acquiring the NFL team…
More from @BenStandig & @KaplanSportsBiz:https://t.co/ArdSZQbmeN
From our story.... At least one other prospective Commanders buyer, in addition to Josh Harris, is believed to have visited the team's facility, source says.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 11, 2023
Great article by @BenStandig today, highlighting the potential sale of the #Commanders.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 11, 2023
He discussed binding and non-binding bids on the team.
I particularly liked the quote below.https://t.co/ZE0RJy3Lz7 pic.twitter.com/jeDs3oWMwa
Robert Kraft to Neil on @FoxBusiness: Jeff Bezos would be a great owner. pic.twitter.com/FkaxFqbed5— Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) February 10, 2023
Andrew Luck is eligible for the Hall of Fame next year.— Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) February 10, 2023
Does he deserve a spot? pic.twitter.com/uxYcvTvjqi
Andrew Luck? You’ve got to be f*cking kidding me? Yet we have Joe Jacoby, Gary Clark, Brian Mitchell & London Fletcher who aren’t in? The system is broken. #NFL #HOF #HTTC #HTTR— Shelley (@Shellsyeah81) February 10, 2023
Another year London Fletcher should have been a HOF #HTTR— Wizskins (@Itswizskins) February 10, 2023
pic.twitter.com/UXRIfTP8Nh
If, if, if the Commanders actually declined Chase Young's 5th-year option... Young, Montez Sweat (entering final year of rookie contract) and Daron Payne (if tagged) could all play on expiring contracts next season. Not thinking that's ideal. https://t.co/yFMxsUFACR— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 10, 2023
#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said this week he's going to take his time before making a decision.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023
For the time being, let's get you up to speed on some facts regarding his contract and what the Packers have coming up this offseason:@The33rdTeamFB https://t.co/UwMIAN4jGO pic.twitter.com/ZDSsUF8O4u
.@Eagles are 25-35 on 4th down conversions with 7TD’s. Ask @dallascowboys @MicahhParsons11 about the power of this formation. Almost impossible to stop #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/mDcifSolQO— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 11, 2023
Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is meeting with the Texans regarding the team’s offensive coordinator position, according to multiple reports.https://t.co/bVe9EuQf55— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) February 10, 2023
Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach, per league source. @RapSheet first.— Joe Person (@josephperson) February 11, 2023
Former NFL WR Josh Gordon made the 51-man roster for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, while former #Steelers WR Martavis Bryant made it with the Vegas Vipers. pic.twitter.com/1MzjM57Lcp— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023
Claim your NFL hashtag, which team do you support? pic.twitter.com/QUTw7wqbbv— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2023
the scariest thing i saw while at the pro bowl pic.twitter.com/5pYwvX121x— Major Tuddy (@MajorTuddy) February 10, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...