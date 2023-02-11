All aTwitter: 11 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Whoa. Here Sean Payton says potential ownership groups reached out to him about coming to Washington. pic.twitter.com/kPYzsyXWLM — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 10, 2023

I wonder if Ron finds the Sean Payton comments interesting or important? He’s on the hottest of seats if he makes it to the opener in 2023. — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) February 10, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils & Crystal Palace owner Josh Harris recently toured the Washington Commanders’ headquarters in Ashburn, VA.



A strong signal of his interest in acquiring the NFL team…



More from @BenStandig & @KaplanSportsBiz:https://t.co/ArdSZQbmeN — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) February 11, 2023

From our story.... At least one other prospective Commanders buyer, in addition to Josh Harris, is believed to have visited the team's facility, source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 11, 2023

Great article by @BenStandig today, highlighting the potential sale of the #Commanders.



He discussed binding and non-binding bids on the team.



I particularly liked the quote below.https://t.co/ZE0RJy3Lz7 pic.twitter.com/jeDs3oWMwa — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 11, 2023

Robert Kraft to Neil on @FoxBusiness: Jeff Bezos would be a great owner. pic.twitter.com/FkaxFqbed5 — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) February 10, 2023

Andrew Luck is eligible for the Hall of Fame next year.



Does he deserve a spot? pic.twitter.com/uxYcvTvjqi — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) February 10, 2023

Andrew Luck? You’ve got to be f*cking kidding me? Yet we have Joe Jacoby, Gary Clark, Brian Mitchell & London Fletcher who aren’t in? The system is broken. #NFL #HOF #HTTC #HTTR — Shelley (@Shellsyeah81) February 10, 2023

Another year London Fletcher should have been a HOF #HTTR

pic.twitter.com/UXRIfTP8Nh — Wizskins (@Itswizskins) February 10, 2023

If, if, if the Commanders actually declined Chase Young's 5th-year option... Young, Montez Sweat (entering final year of rookie contract) and Daron Payne (if tagged) could all play on expiring contracts next season. Not thinking that's ideal. https://t.co/yFMxsUFACR — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 10, 2023

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said this week he's going to take his time before making a decision.



For the time being, let's get you up to speed on some facts regarding his contract and what the Packers have coming up this offseason:@The33rdTeamFB https://t.co/UwMIAN4jGO pic.twitter.com/ZDSsUF8O4u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023

.@Eagles are 25-35 on 4th down conversions with 7TD’s. Ask @dallascowboys @MicahhParsons11 about the power of this formation. Almost impossible to stop #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/mDcifSolQO — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 11, 2023

Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is meeting with the Texans regarding the team’s offensive coordinator position, according to multiple reports.https://t.co/bVe9EuQf55 — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) February 10, 2023

Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach, per league source. @RapSheet first. — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 11, 2023

Former NFL WR Josh Gordon made the 51-man roster for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, while former #Steelers WR Martavis Bryant made it with the Vegas Vipers. pic.twitter.com/1MzjM57Lcp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023

Claim your NFL hashtag, which team do you support? pic.twitter.com/QUTw7wqbbv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2023

the scariest thing i saw while at the pro bowl pic.twitter.com/5pYwvX121x — Major Tuddy (@MajorTuddy) February 10, 2023

