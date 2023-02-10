All aTwitter: 10 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
“I won’t get into specifics, but they initially made me starter that week, and kind of sitting back and looking at it and how everything unfolded the previous two weeks …”https://t.co/kWmDwJyZ7I— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 10, 2023
Great line from @BMitchliveNBCS about Taylor Heinicke and Ron Rivera: "That dude saved his ass for 2 years, and you couldnt wait to put him on the bench"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 9, 2023
PM: Are you excited to get out of that Commanders building and get past the drama?— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 9, 2023
TH: I might be back there. I would love to be back there.
Taylor Heinicke on @PatMcAfeeShow
Obviously I would love to go to the Packers, that's been a childhood dream of mine. Other than that, I want to play, I want to start. If that opportunity doesn't come up, being a backup QB in the NFL is probably one of the best jobs in America.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 9, 2023
Taylor Heinicke on @PatMcAfeeShow
Ian Rapoport on the Commanders’ potential sale:— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) February 8, 2023
“We sorta had been led to believe something is coming by March, but the lack of updates has been at least kind of noteworthy to me.”
Via @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/60UZ56OmGz
Wonder if this has something to do with his reported desire to join the consortium buying the #Commanders? https://t.co/PpdHYZAibx— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 9, 2023
Roger Goodell said there is no timeline for Mary Jo White to complete her investigation of the Commanders. He also addressed the potential sale of the team. pic.twitter.com/6CnZ9u13uq— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 8, 2023
Ron Rivera said he hopes to interview Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII and plans to decide on a new OC next week.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 8, 2023
Then Vs NOW @NEMCCTigers @AntonioGibson14 @Commanders #JUCOPRODUCT pic.twitter.com/eG2Ym7jwMw— JUCO Football Frenzy (@JUCOFFrenzy) February 9, 2023
Defensive Player of the Year voting:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023
- Nick Bosa: 46
- Haason Reddick: 2
- Quinnen Williams: 1
- Chris Jones: 1
Micah Parsons did not get a single first-place vote.
Here's the full response NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had when asked about the state of officiating.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2023
Goodell came in strong defending officiating despite the heavy criticism from fans, coaches and team executives. pic.twitter.com/GeOv3k5KtF
Commissioner Roger Goodell said it would not surprise him if eventually Thursday night football was something that could be flexed.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2023
Michael Irvin files a $100 million lawsuit against his accuser and Marriott, claiming that he's the latest victim of "cancel culture." https://t.co/3dj82kx248— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 10, 2023
Brett Favre strikes back; the Hall of Fame QB has sued Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for defamation regarding the Mississippi welfare situation. https://t.co/ILIRUMDxog— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 9, 2023
AMAZING to see Damar Hamlin recovered, up there with the medical professionals that saved his life.— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 10, 2023
The feel good story I needed today. ♥️pic.twitter.com/Vb1wICLjoA
Introducing the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023!— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023
-@rondebarber
-@Revis24
-@joethomas73
-Zach Thomas
-@DeMarcusWare
-Chuck Howley
-Joe Klecko
-Ken Riley
-Don Coryell
The #PFHOF23 class will be enshrined this August.
Full Story: https://t.co/U2RSINVfDU pic.twitter.com/V45PblwZId
Your 2022 NFL Honors award recipients pic.twitter.com/FnO2Uyytif— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 10, 2023
