Washington Commanders OC Search: Where will Ron Rivera look next for Scott Turner’s replacement?

The Washington Commanders fired Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner on January 10th, two days after the team’s season finale win over the Dallas Cowboys. They ended the season with an 8-8-1 record, and Head Coach Ron Rivera decided to make a big change to an offense that wasn’t performing up to expectations. Turner had a parade of QBs in each of his three seasons as Washington’s OC, and issues on the offensive line got noticeably worse this season. The Commanders invested draft picks in the skill positions, but QB and OL play continued to be an issue, along with Turner’s issues at calling a consistent game on a regular basis.
We are now entering the fourth week of the Washington Commanders search for a new OC, and we don’t seem to be much closer to getting an answer on who will be calling the plays next season. Washington announced that they are interviewing San Francisco 49ers Asst HC/RBs Coach Anthony Lynn today. He joins five other candidates who have been interviewed so far.
- Former Browns and Giants HC Pat Shurmur
- Washington Commanders QB Coach Ken Zampese
- Falcons QB Coach Charles London
- Dolphins Associate HC/RBs Coach Eric Studesville
- Rams Assistant HC/TEs Coach Thomas Brown
- 49ers Assistant HC/RBs Coach Anthony Lynn
Washington also had requests denied from former HC Jim Caldwell, and Miami Dolphins Passing Game Coordinator/QB Coach Darrell Bevell. Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy was once again looking for head coaching opportunities, but it looks like that’s not happening again. He was turning down interviews for OC interviews, but there are only two open head coaching jobs remaining(Cardinals, Colts) and he isn’t in the running for either. Washington requested an interview with him, but that won’t happen until after the Super Bowl if they decide to wait that long.
There haven’t been any other coaches that Washington has formally requested an interview with, but that could change with two more teams being knocked out of the playoffs last weekend(Bengals, 49ers). Washington is looking for a coach to bring a solid running game to the offense. They have also reportedly told potential OCs that rookie QB Sam Howell will be the team’s QB1 heading into the offseason. Carson Wentz is expected to be released, and Taylor Heinicke is entering free agency.
Part of the reason this search could be taking so long is simply the amount of teams who have been looking for new OCs around the league this year. Five teams fired their head coaches and are replacing most or all of their staff. Several teams sacrificed their OCs to justify their lack of playoff success this season. I’ve been compiling a list of teams and the coaches they have been linked to over the last month. A few coaches have been popular names with several teams. And yes, there are teams who have interviewed as many, or more, coaches than Washington has while looking for a new OC.
NFL OC Requests/Interviews/Hires
Open OC position
Baltimore Ravens
Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienemy
Georgia Bulldogs OC/QB Coach Todd Monken
Rams Pass game coordinator/QB Coach Zac Robinson
Browns Pass Game Coordinator/WR Coach Chad O’Shea
Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales
Vikings Pass game coordinator/TEs coach Brian Angelichio
Akron HC Joe Moorhead
Bills WR Coach Chad Hall
Carolina Panthers
Georgia Bulldogs OC/QB Coach Todd Monken
Dallas Cowboys
(HC Mike McCarthy taking over playcalling duties)
Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik
Bengals WR Coach Troy Walters
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Georgia Bulldogs OC/QB Coach Todd Monken
Vikings WR Coach Keenan McCardell
Broncos Pass game coordinator/QB Coach Klint Kubiak
Jaguars Passing Game Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter
Giants QB Coach Shea Tierney
Bengals QB Coach Dan Pitcher (staying with the Bengals)
Former Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore (hired by Chargers)
Saints passing game coordinator/QBs coach Ronald Curry
Tennessee Titans
Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienemy
Chiefs QB Coach Matt Nagy
Falcons QB Coach Charles London
No head coach hired
Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
Hired a new OC
Los Angeles Chargers
Former Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore (hired)
Vikings OC Wes Phillips - Chargers(denied)
Rams Pass game coordinator/QB Coach Zac Robinson
Rams Assistant HC/TE Coach Thomas Brown
Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson
Titans TE Coach Luke Steckel
Bills QB coach Joe Brady
Los Angeles Rams
Former Jets OC Mike LaFleur (hired)
Broncos OC Justin Outten
Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson
Bills QB Coach Joe Brady
New England Patriots
Alabama Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien (hired)
Patriots TEs coach Nick Caley
Vikings WR Coach Keenan McCardell
New York Jets
Former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett (hired)
Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienemy
Former Colts OC Marcus Brady - Jets
Dolphins Pass Game Coordinator Darrell Bevell (denied)
Patriots TEs coach Nick Caley
Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo
Browns OL Coach Bill Callahan - Jets (denied)
Browns Pass Game Coordinator/WR Coach Chad O’Shea
Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson
Bills QB Coach Joe Brady
Broncos Pass game coordinator/QB Coach Klint Kubiak
