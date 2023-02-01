All aTwitter: 1 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
35 years ago today, Doug Williams became the first Black QB to start and win a Super Bowl. (via @NFLLegacy) pic.twitter.com/wGUT2P7GoG— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2023
35 years ago today, my dad became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl. My inspiration forever. ♥️— Jas (@jasreneewms) January 31, 2023
It was the day that Doug Williams made history by becoming the first Black starting QB to win a Super Bowl.#OTD in 1988, Washington trailed the Broncos 10-0 after the first quarter of Super Bowl XXII, before roaring back for 35 second quarter points and winning 42-10.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 31, 2023
: @NFL pic.twitter.com/QKKPcXs50h
Handicapping the OC search. Why Bieniemy could be what they need; talking to Doug Williams about his historic win. Also asked his thoughts on Sam Howell. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/WC3UedK4z2— John Keim (@john_keim) February 1, 2023
The 2022 season was the best season in pro football history for black quarterbacks.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 1, 2023
Today, a look at the long and complicated history of the NFL and black QBs: https://t.co/9QveN95czz pic.twitter.com/R7Gvi0MXXS
Report: Michael Gallup underwent knee, ankle surgery Tuesday. https://t.co/SkxEdqeOgL— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 1, 2023
Demeco Ryan's named head Coach Houston Texans pic.twitter.com/ojlyMxygww— HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) January 31, 2023
The 49ers receive a third-round draft choice in 2025 for the Texans' hire of DeMeco Ryans, under the system rewarding a team for developing a minority head coach or GM candidate hired by another franchise.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 31, 2023
The 49ers already were awarded two third-round choices during this cycle for the Titans' hire of Ran Carthon as general manager.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 31, 2023
Unbelievable: The #Broncos spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the #Texans, sources say. When he agreed to terms with the Texans, they moved and finalized Sean Payton.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023
Broncos agree to deal with Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach. (via @Rapsheet & @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/Rov23S87M7— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2023
Saints receive a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick.— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2023
Broncos receive Sean Payton and a future third-round pick.
The result of two Denver trades, based on reported compensation: pic.twitter.com/3dMMsZdtiz— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 1, 2023
Many people following NFL news on Twitter often struggle to understand that information can--and often does--change as time goes by.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 1, 2023
This Broncos head coaching search certainly verified that, and reporters did well to try to handle that. https://t.co/KJfBormAEV
49ers have requested to interview Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator spot. Harris recently joined the Titans as their PGC following a stint coaching the Commanders’ DBs.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023
Aaron Rodgers will be 40 next season. Even among the very best QBs, almost all stopped being healthy and good by 37, 38 or 39.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 1, 2023
Tom Brady is the exception, not the rule. pic.twitter.com/bt2ESI54eW
TE watch: Oregon State's Luke Musgrave. Expected in the late first-round mix. Absolutely looks the part with size, YAC potential. Coming off a knee injury.pic.twitter.com/fx1MBJfs7O— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 1, 2023
The entire Commanders front office (save for Ron Rivera) is in Mobile this week. So is Jack Del Rio, Brent Vieselmeyer and Cristian Garcia. pic.twitter.com/zBoA0E44R8— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 31, 2023
Commanders executive VP of football/player personnel Marty Hurney has been front and center for OL drills at Senior Bowl practice. pic.twitter.com/SNrFk1HrYQ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 31, 2023
Not in the least. Who cares? They’re two weeks away from being able to even talk to EB of the Chiefs. https://t.co/NuXJSjHyt2— Marshall (@EstCommand) January 31, 2023
Can’t help but feel like I’m watching an Alvin Kamara clone in #Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs. The slippery ability in the open field, the glide as he runs, insane contact balance, added boost in the receiving game.— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 28, 2022
Love the ability to set up his own blocks, create lanes w/vision. pic.twitter.com/1CQUaz65zB
Mobile showing love to the Manders pic.twitter.com/rYbNSunP4X— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 31, 2023
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Now Wants To Know Who Was Responsible For Lighting The Empire State Building In Eagles Colors After The NFC Championship https://t.co/lyVEDHsJvD pic.twitter.com/RQfIp8djIj— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 1, 2023
NFL meeting conf championship pic.twitter.com/YS2lCvPBv1— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 31, 2023
