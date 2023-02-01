All aTwitter: 1 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

35 years ago today, Doug Williams became the first Black QB to start and win a Super Bowl. (via @NFLLegacy) pic.twitter.com/wGUT2P7GoG — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2023

35 years ago today, my dad became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl. My inspiration forever. ♥️ — Jas (@jasreneewms) January 31, 2023

It was the day that Doug Williams made history by becoming the first Black starting QB to win a Super Bowl.#OTD in 1988, Washington trailed the Broncos 10-0 after the first quarter of Super Bowl XXII, before roaring back for 35 second quarter points and winning 42-10.



: @NFL pic.twitter.com/QKKPcXs50h — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 31, 2023

Handicapping the OC search. Why Bieniemy could be what they need; talking to Doug Williams about his historic win. Also asked his thoughts on Sam Howell. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/WC3UedK4z2 — John Keim (@john_keim) February 1, 2023

The 2022 season was the best season in pro football history for black quarterbacks.



Today, a look at the long and complicated history of the NFL and black QBs: https://t.co/9QveN95czz pic.twitter.com/R7Gvi0MXXS — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 1, 2023

Report: Michael Gallup underwent knee, ankle surgery Tuesday. https://t.co/SkxEdqeOgL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 1, 2023

Demeco Ryan's named head Coach Houston Texans pic.twitter.com/ojlyMxygww — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) January 31, 2023

The 49ers receive a third-round draft choice in 2025 for the Texans' hire of DeMeco Ryans, under the system rewarding a team for developing a minority head coach or GM candidate hired by another franchise. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 31, 2023

The 49ers already were awarded two third-round choices during this cycle for the Titans' hire of Ran Carthon as general manager. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 31, 2023

Unbelievable: The #Broncos spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the #Texans, sources say. When he agreed to terms with the Texans, they moved and finalized Sean Payton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

Broncos agree to deal with Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach. (via @Rapsheet & @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/Rov23S87M7 — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2023

Saints receive a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick.



Broncos receive Sean Payton and a future third-round pick. — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2023

The result of two Denver trades, based on reported compensation: pic.twitter.com/3dMMsZdtiz — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 1, 2023

Many people following NFL news on Twitter often struggle to understand that information can--and often does--change as time goes by.



This Broncos head coaching search certainly verified that, and reporters did well to try to handle that. https://t.co/KJfBormAEV — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 1, 2023

49ers have requested to interview Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator spot. Harris recently joined the Titans as their PGC following a stint coaching the Commanders’ DBs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Aaron Rodgers will be 40 next season. Even among the very best QBs, almost all stopped being healthy and good by 37, 38 or 39.



Tom Brady is the exception, not the rule. pic.twitter.com/bt2ESI54eW — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) February 1, 2023

TE watch: Oregon State's Luke Musgrave. Expected in the late first-round mix. Absolutely looks the part with size, YAC potential. Coming off a knee injury.pic.twitter.com/fx1MBJfs7O — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 1, 2023

The entire Commanders front office (save for Ron Rivera) is in Mobile this week. So is Jack Del Rio, Brent Vieselmeyer and Cristian Garcia. pic.twitter.com/zBoA0E44R8 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 31, 2023

Commanders executive VP of football/player personnel Marty Hurney has been front and center for OL drills at Senior Bowl practice. pic.twitter.com/SNrFk1HrYQ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 31, 2023

Not in the least. Who cares? They’re two weeks away from being able to even talk to EB of the Chiefs. https://t.co/NuXJSjHyt2 — Marshall (@EstCommand) January 31, 2023

Can’t help but feel like I’m watching an Alvin Kamara clone in #Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs. The slippery ability in the open field, the glide as he runs, insane contact balance, added boost in the receiving game.



Love the ability to set up his own blocks, create lanes w/vision. pic.twitter.com/1CQUaz65zB — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 28, 2022

Mobile showing love to the Manders pic.twitter.com/rYbNSunP4X — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 31, 2023

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Now Wants To Know Who Was Responsible For Lighting The Empire State Building In Eagles Colors After The NFC Championship https://t.co/lyVEDHsJvD pic.twitter.com/RQfIp8djIj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 1, 2023

NFL meeting conf championship pic.twitter.com/YS2lCvPBv1 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 31, 2023

