Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks Thursday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to practice yesterday to start preparing for another road game this week against the Seattle Seahawks. Their injury report is very light, especially compared to their opponent’s. Curtis Samuel is still the only Washington player that shows up on the injury report. He had been dealing with a foot injury, then injured his toe two weeks ago. He also missed the game in New England, but he returned to the practice field yesterday.

The three players that didn’t practice yesterday were all back on the field. Kendall Fuller and Jonathan Allen have been getting vet rest days for the last few weeks, and that trend is expected to continue for the rest of the season. WR Jahan Dotson missed practice yesterday for personal reasons, but was back on the field.

There was one new injury on this week’s first practice report. Rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes returned to a bigger amount of snaps vs the New England Patriots, and had a good game. He was continues to be a full participant in practice, and should be good to go for Seattle.

The Seahawks injury list is pretty big, and they added a big name today. WR D.K. Metcalf didn’t practice, and was listed with a hip injury. Seattle was also missing G Anthony Bradford(knee) and LB Jordyn Brooks(hamstring). LT Charles Cross has also been limited this week with an ankle injury.

Limited

WR Curtis Samuel - Didn’t practice or play after suffering a toe injury vs the Eagles

Full

CB Emmanuel Forbes - Listed with an Achilles injury

Not listed

OL Ricky Stromberg - Suffered a knee injury vs the Eagles, placed on IR

S Percy Butler - Was dealing with a calf injury last week

TE Logan Thomas - Was dealing with a heel injury last week